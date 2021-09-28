Sarah Hess
March 3, 1933 - September 26, 2021
MARION, Va.
Sarah Elizabeth Hess, age 88, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Marion, Va.
She was born in Washington County, Va. and was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, David Hess and her grandson, Jason Tuggle.
Survivors include sons, Alden Hess and wife, Jenny, Steven Hess and wife, Barbie; daughters, Judy Hess, Teresa Tuggle, Sandra Miller, Donna Hall and husband, Eddie; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister, Jessie Adams.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday September 29, 2021 at Rush Creek Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. for the procession to the cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hess family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
