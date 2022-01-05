Serena and Matt and Brexton

I am so sorry for your loss. It was a joy to have the privilege of caring for Sarah for a time. She was a joy and I loved her dearly there are no words that can be said to comfort y’all but know that y’all are in my prayers and if you need anything I’m a phone call away. Try to find comfort bin knowing her body is restored and she no longer has any of her problems now. May she Rest In Peace in the loving arms of Jesus. She is an Angel now Fly high Sarah

Lisa Tolbert Friend January 3, 2022