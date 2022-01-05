Menu
Sarah Elizabeth Perkins
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Sarah Elizabeth Perkins

June 25, 2005 - January 2, 2022

ATKINS, Va.

Sarah Elizabeth Perkins, age 16, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Pilot Mountain, N.C.

Sarah was born on June 25, 2005, in Johnson City, Tenn. Even with all her issues she was truly the happiest child you would ever meet. She touched a lot of people in our community and will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her mother, Serena Lynn Guy Perkins; father, Matthew Scott Perkins; brother, Brexton Perkins; grandparents, Ruby and Claude "Buzz" Perkins, Teresa Overbay, Ernie Guy and wife, Delores; aunts, Carrie and Mitch Davister, Kim and Eric Melton; cousins, Micah Davister, Katlyn Davister, McKenzie Woods, Whitney Melton, Kaylin Melton, Ericka Melton, Kameron Melton; and her Oak Point School family in the Special Education Department.

The family wish's to send a special thank you to Becky, Casey all all the folks that cared for her during this time.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with the Reverend Harry Howe officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be held at Wassum Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Perkins family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
So sorry to hear about Sarah passing God gained a beautiful angel are prayers with the family.
Larry and Patty Hall
Family
January 5, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Sending you love and prayers.
Bonnie Hayton
Friend
January 4, 2022
So sorry to hear of Sarah’s passing the family is in my prayers always find comfort that she is running the streets of gold and seeing the splendor of heaven❤
Martha Creasy
January 4, 2022
Serena, I am so sorry about Sarah. I always enjoyed substituting in her classroom at Oak Point...her smile would make my day. The life she was able to live is due to your loving, compassionate care and your tireless advocacy on Sarah's behalf. Please know that Joanne and I have you in our thoughts and prayers.
Vince Groseclose
Friend
January 4, 2022
Serena. I was very sad to hear of Sarah's passing. We enjoyed having her in the Neurology Clinic. She was such a sweet girl. I know that your heart is breaking right now, but please remember that God is there to heal the broken hearted. Lean on Him and your family. When you get sad, just think how happy she is being able to walk and be out of that chair.
Kathy Windle
Acquaintance
January 4, 2022
Sarah made working in OPE Special needs classroom such a joy. We all loved and learned from her. Serena, I'm praying for you and the family that our Loving Lord will comfort you and give you peace. Sarah is free from the bonds of a wheel chair and I'm sure loving her new home in heaven. We all are behind you.
Charlie Walker
Friend
January 4, 2022
IN LOVING MEMORY
DENNIS-FUZZ BARKER
Friend
January 4, 2022
Serena my heart goes out to you. Praying for God’s peace and comfort for you and your family.
Barbara Dempsey
Friend
January 4, 2022
Serena, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I am so sorry for the loss of your daughter, but as many have mentioned she is healed now and in the arms of Jesus. May God wrap you all in peace and give comfort for your broken hearts. Sending love, hugs, and prayers.
Judy Stamper
January 3, 2022
Sarah I know you are a beautiful angel now. Play, run, sing, dance and just be you. You will surely be missed on earth. When I seen pics your mom would post on fb of you and your beautiful smile it always warmed my heart. Rest easy beautiful. Enjoy the sky.
Kim Dillard
Friend
January 3, 2022
Serena & Matt , & family, So very sorry to see Sarah' passing..She was a joy to have on the bus...Ms. Patty & I looked forward to her everyday..Our thoughts & prayers at this difficult time...with deepest sympathy, mike &teresa...
mike snavely
January 3, 2022
Serena and Matt so sorry for your loss. Sarah always seemed so happy when I would see you. Heaven has gained a precious angel in Sarah.
Pam Williams
Friend
January 3, 2022
Serena I am so sorry May god bless you and God has gained another little precious angel
Carolyn Martin
Friend
January 3, 2022
Ruby and family....We are so sorry for your loss...Hugs and prayers..
Connie Gilley-Boling
Friend
January 3, 2022
Sarah truly touched so many people with her smile, grit and love. Her momma was always on top of everything and saw that she enjoyed life to its fullest! She will be missed but we will cherish her memory and know she is running free and happy with some friends who were there to greet her! Her OPES family will always remember her!
Dianna Tibbs
Teacher
January 3, 2022
Serena and Matt and Brexton
I am so sorry for your loss. It was a joy to have the privilege of caring for Sarah for a time. She was a joy and I loved her dearly there are no words that can be said to comfort y’all but know that y’all are in my prayers and if you need anything I’m a phone call away. Try to find comfort bin knowing her body is restored and she no longer has any of her problems now. May she Rest In Peace in the loving arms of Jesus. She is an Angel now Fly high Sarah
Lisa Tolbert
Friend
January 3, 2022
