Sarah Elizabeth Perkins
June 25, 2005 - January 2, 2022
ATKINS, Va.
Sarah Elizabeth Perkins, age 16, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Sarah was born on June 25, 2005, in Johnson City, Tenn. Even with all her issues she was truly the happiest child you would ever meet. She touched a lot of people in our community and will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her mother, Serena Lynn Guy Perkins; father, Matthew Scott Perkins; brother, Brexton Perkins; grandparents, Ruby and Claude "Buzz" Perkins, Teresa Overbay, Ernie Guy and wife, Delores; aunts, Carrie and Mitch Davister, Kim and Eric Melton; cousins, Micah Davister, Katlyn Davister, McKenzie Woods, Whitney Melton, Kaylin Melton, Ericka Melton, Kameron Melton; and her Oak Point School family in the Special Education Department.
The family wish's to send a special thank you to Becky, Casey all all the folks that cared for her during this time.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with the Reverend Harry Howe officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be held at Wassum Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Perkins family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 5, 2022.