Scott Harold Langendorfer
June 17, 1970 - December 8, 2021
On December 8, 2021, Scott passed away, surrounded by his family.
Scott was born to Joyce and Gerald Langendorfer, in Rochester, New York. He had a younger sister, Lisa. He was part of a close-knit family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. As a boy, he enjoyed swimming and playing youth sports, particularly soccer and tennis.
Scott graduated from George Wythe High School in 1988. He went on to obtain his associate degree in business administration from the Wytheville Community College in 1990 and his bachelor's degree in marketing from Radford University in 1992. Following graduation, he began his career in sales and marketing of machine tools. Scott travelled throughout the region and sold tools to businesses in Southwest Virginia and surrounding areas for nearly 30 years, making scores of friends along the way. Scott was a hard worker who earned the friendship and respect of his colleagues and customers.
Scott was father to three children, Christopher, Rose, and Brooke, and his children were his pride and joy. He travelled far and wide to their sporting events, whether football, volleyball, basketball, soccer or track. He coached both indoor and outdoor soccer for multiple seasons, and when he wasn't coaching, he would take on team parent and other volunteer roles. Scott enjoyed spending time with his family, watching old TV show reruns, family vacations, and playing cards and games. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan. Scott was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, serving several terms on church council, as a youth advisor and also as President. Scott also served on the board of directors for the Wildwood Area Recreation Association, and managed Evansham Swim & Racquet club for two seasons.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Langendorfer. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Langendorfer; his children, Christopher Langendorfer, Rose Langendorfer, and Brooke Langendorfer; his sister, Lisa Levi and her husband, Josh Levi, his niece and nephew, Thomas and Kara Levi; his aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends and colleagues.
A memorial service will be held in Wytheville in the spring (date TBD) and will be open to all friends and family. Scott was a supporter of children's charities and volunteer organizations. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charitable organization of your choice that serves children.
Online condolences can be sent to Scott's family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
The Langendorfer family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 15, 2021.