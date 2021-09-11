Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharlene Kay Perry
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street
Wytheville, VA
Sharlene Kay Perry

January 4, 1960 - September 4, 2021

Sharlene Kay Perry, age 61, of Ivanhoe, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. She was born on January 4, 1960, in Bethesda, Md.

Survivors include her parents, Leon Perry and Beverly Ann Mellor Perry; two daughters, Melissa Carpe of Wytheville, Va., and Trisha Gatson of Hazelwood, Mo.; brothers, Dwayne Perry of Wytheville, John James Torosian of Massachusetts, and Stephen Dale Torosian of Hampton, N.H.; sisters, Cheryl Boucher of Groton, Vt., Michele Torosian and Marcia Torosian, both of Lansing, Mich., Mari Anne Perry of Williamston, Mich.; and four grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Barnett Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Saturday one hour before service time.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the family.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Barnett Funeral Home
325 Church Street, Wytheville, VA
Sep
11
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Barnett Funeral Home
325 Church Street, Wytheville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.