Sharlene Kay Perry
January 4, 1960 - September 4, 2021
Sharlene Kay Perry, age 61, of Ivanhoe, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. She was born on January 4, 1960, in Bethesda, Md.
Survivors include her parents, Leon Perry and Beverly Ann Mellor Perry; two daughters, Melissa Carpe of Wytheville, Va., and Trisha Gatson of Hazelwood, Mo.; brothers, Dwayne Perry of Wytheville, John James Torosian of Massachusetts, and Stephen Dale Torosian of Hampton, N.H.; sisters, Cheryl Boucher of Groton, Vt., Michele Torosian and Marcia Torosian, both of Lansing, Mich., Mari Anne Perry of Williamston, Mich.; and four grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Barnett Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Saturday one hour before service time.
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the family.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 11, 2021.