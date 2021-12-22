Menu
Sharon Reine Williams
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street
Wytheville, VA
Sharon Reine Williams

March 23, 1963 - December 19, 2021

Sharon Reine Williams, age 58, of Rural Retreat, Va. passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born March 23, 1963 in Lynchburg, Va., daughter of the late Garnett and Patsy Lefler Williams. She was preceded in death by her Uncle James Safewright.

Sharon worked at Wythe County Community Hospital for 25 years. She adored her granddaughter and enjoyed music.

Survivors include her companion, Frank Hart of Lebanon, Va.; her daughter, Kayla Reed Fisher and husband, Andrew of Wytheville, Va.; granddaughter, Jordyn Fisher; two sisters, Donna Hudson of Forest, Va. and Lenora Williams of Lynchburg, Va.; special aunt, Frances Safewright and special caregiver, Brittney Wolfe.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Barnett Funeral Home with the Reverend Judy Yonce officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Sharon's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The family extends special thanks to Medi Hospice and Richardson Ambulance Service.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Williams family.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street, Wytheville, VA
Dec
22
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street, Wytheville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
