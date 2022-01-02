Sheila Kaye Miles Dimit
May 21, 1937 - December 30, 2021
Sheila Kaye Dimit, age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Dimit was born in Alliance, Ohio to the late Oral Everett Miles and Delores Vail Miles. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Frederick John Dimit and granddaughter, Gracie LeAnn Dimit.
Sheila attended Alliance High School and received her bachelor's degree in mathematics at Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio. Sheila formerly lived in Pittsburgh, Pa., Monroeville, Pa., Boardman, Ohio, and Westbend, Wis. before settling with her family in Marion, Va.
Sheila lived a very charmed life and made many beautiful memories with Fred, her four children and their many friends. She was extremely proud of all her children and their accomplishments. She was a loyal member of the First United Methodist Church, an avid member of several bridge clubs, past president of the Wilderness Road Garden Club and co-owner of Ace Hardware with her husband, Fred. Sheila was very active in her younger years and enjoyed dancing, swimming, tennis and golf. She was very proud of her hole-in-one at HHCC. Sheila was a member of the Marion Cotillion Club for many years. '
Sheila is survived by her children, Sandra Gray and husband John of Marion, Va. Scott Dimit and wife, Analia of Cleveland, Ohio, Sharon Nash and husband Steve of Bettendorf, Iowa, Steven Dimit and wife Brandy of Marion, Va. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Allison Powers, Stephanie Gray, Julia White, Brian Leaman-Dimit, Jackie Nash, Will Nash, Garrett Dimit, Grady Dimit and great-grandchildren, Vivian Powers and Crue Leaman-Dimit. The family would like to thank her special friends Joan and Bob Armstrong and Pam Haga for being by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Bradley's Funeral Home with the Reverend James Bennington officiating. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12 until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gracie LeAnn Dimit Memorial Foundation, 631 E. Main Street, Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 2, 2022.