Shirley Ann Bolash Fry
August 1, 1939 - November 19, 2020
Shirley Ann Bolash Fry of Wytheville, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the age of 81. Shirley was the daughter of the late Alexander and Nellie Bolash.
Shirley graduated George Wythe High School in 1956 and went on to complete her education at the Mary Dalton Frye private secretarial school. Shirley was devoted to her family and was a beloved wife and mother. Shirley loved reading and traveling.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 50 years, Albert R. Fry of Wytheville; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Kristie Fry of Wytheville; daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Richard Dugas of Georgetown, Kentucky; aunt, Katherine Mock of Abingdon; brother, James Bolash of Max Meadows; sisters, June Hoback and Dorothy Hearn of Vinton; two step-grandchildren, Brandon and Chase Dugas; three step great-grandchildren, Adrienne, Jensen and Kaisley Dugas, and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Friday, at the Grubb Funeral Home. Aubrey Whitlow officiated. All visitors were reminded to wear mask and adhere to social distancing per the Governor's Mandate. A private burial ceremony will be held at West End Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Shirley to her favorite charity, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, www.guidingeyes.org
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
The Fry family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.