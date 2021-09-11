Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley A. Blevins
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Shirley A. Blevins

July 7, 1935 - September 2, 2021

MARION, Va.

Shirley Irene Aker Blevins went home to be with the Lord on September 2, 2021. She was born to the late Homer Phillip Aker Sr. and Emily Louise Campbell Aker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Franklin Blevins Sr. and her daughter, Kathy Louise Blevins.

Shirley is survived by her son, Clifton Franklin Blevins Jr. and wife, Debbie; daughters, Sandi Rouse and husband, Ellis, Barbara "Bobbie" Cornett and husband, Jimmy; son-in-law, Jonithan Lynn Blevins; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Melanie Walsh and husband, Butch (Jacob Blevins and wife, Charity, Carrington Baxter, and Montana Phipps), Valerie Yarber and husband, Tracy (Klayton), Stevi Savage and husband, Matt (Rhodes and Paloma), Tonya Hall and husband, Artie (Katrielle, Kitrah, and Kanaan), Levi Rouse (Olivia), Marisa Meadows and husband, Josh (Tanner, Paisley, and Kaleb), Christen Jennings and husband, Brian (Willow, Waylon, and Walker), Michelle Dempsey (Conner and Maddie), Nakeeshi Sykes and husband, Travis (Parker), and Lindsey McGeorge (Hannah); sister, Elizabeth Blevins and husband, Vernon; brother, Homer Phillip Aker Jr. and wife, Carroll; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Freeman and husband, Henry, and Maxine Olinger; brother-in-law, Cecil Blevins and wife, Loretta; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Home Health and Hospice for their services.

Due to covid 19, a family graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Blevins family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
4
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church
Chilhowie, VA
Sep
5
Interment
2:00p.m.
Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
17 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rita Thompson
Family
September 17, 2021
Shirley was a joy to know and a shinning example of Christ's love. Our deepest sympathy for the family.
EMMETT & Virginia RUSH
Friend
September 10, 2021
Shirley was a First Cousin older than me and ran with older-than-me Family and friends. I ran with her sister Elizabeth and brother Homer and kept up with Shirley through them. And we have become older First Cousins, amazed we have lived to this age!!! Our Death is to be expected, always sad when it comes!!! I extend my Sympathies and Condolences!!!
Garland Campbell
Family
September 10, 2021
so sorry about your loss. your family is in our prayers
bonnie haga
Friend
September 9, 2021
So sorry prayers for you all
Rickie Blevins
Family
September 8, 2021
Shirley was a precious woman. Her soft spoken voice and sweet smile left an impression on everyone she met. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Praying God comforts each of you as only He can.
Denise K Dockins
September 5, 2021
Sandy, Sympathy to you and your family in the loss of your beloved mother. May all the special memories of her comfort you.
Barbara B. Sturgill
September 4, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss praying for the family
Richard and Edith Mckinnon
Family
September 3, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy is with all the family at this sad time. Shirley will be missed, but is enjoying a great reunion in heaven! Jim and Nancy Riley
Nancy Riley
Friend
September 3, 2021
Prayers for the family ,sorry for your loss.
janice bowman
Friend
September 3, 2021
My sympathy and prayers

Helen Heffinger
September 3, 2021
Carl & Alma Jean Pennington
Acquaintance
September 3, 2021
Sandy and family we are so sorry to hear about your precious mother. Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. God bless.
Lawrence & Carolyn Holman
Friend
September 2, 2021
Sandy and family,
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers
Tammy Doane
Friend
September 2, 2021
So sorry Homer for the loss of your sister. May God Bless you and family during this difficult time.
Kathy Elswick
Friend
September 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss! Prayers for you all!
Judy Olinger
Acquaintance
September 2, 2021
Sandi, so sorry to hear about passing ofyour mother, pray happy thoughts will get you through this difficult time.
Deena Barron
Friend
September 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results