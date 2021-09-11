Shirley was a First Cousin older than me and ran with older-than-me Family and friends. I ran with her sister Elizabeth and brother Homer and kept up with Shirley through them. And we have become older First Cousins, amazed we have lived to this age!!! Our Death is to be expected, always sad when it comes!!! I extend my Sympathies and Condolences!!!

Garland Campbell Family September 10, 2021