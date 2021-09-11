Shirley A. Blevins
July 7, 1935 - September 2, 2021
MARION, Va.
Shirley Irene Aker Blevins went home to be with the Lord on September 2, 2021. She was born to the late Homer Phillip Aker Sr. and Emily Louise Campbell Aker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Franklin Blevins Sr. and her daughter, Kathy Louise Blevins.
Shirley is survived by her son, Clifton Franklin Blevins Jr. and wife, Debbie; daughters, Sandi Rouse and husband, Ellis, Barbara "Bobbie" Cornett and husband, Jimmy; son-in-law, Jonithan Lynn Blevins; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Melanie Walsh and husband, Butch (Jacob Blevins and wife, Charity, Carrington Baxter, and Montana Phipps), Valerie Yarber and husband, Tracy (Klayton), Stevi Savage and husband, Matt (Rhodes and Paloma), Tonya Hall and husband, Artie (Katrielle, Kitrah, and Kanaan), Levi Rouse (Olivia), Marisa Meadows and husband, Josh (Tanner, Paisley, and Kaleb), Christen Jennings and husband, Brian (Willow, Waylon, and Walker), Michelle Dempsey (Conner and Maddie), Nakeeshi Sykes and husband, Travis (Parker), and Lindsey McGeorge (Hannah); sister, Elizabeth Blevins and husband, Vernon; brother, Homer Phillip Aker Jr. and wife, Carroll; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Freeman and husband, Henry, and Maxine Olinger; brother-in-law, Cecil Blevins and wife, Loretta; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Home Health and Hospice for their services.
Due to covid 19, a family graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Blevins family.
