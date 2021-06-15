Debbie, Biilly, Gerry and family, I am so very sad to hear about Shirley. She was a good, hard-working Christian woman and the world will be a far sadder place without her. I knew her from the time I was a little girl as she and Chris were friends for over 60 years. I know she and Ruby Wagner went by many times before Christine's death and played cards. I worked with her at the hospital and she was a good worker and a kind and fair supervisor to those folks that she managed. May God bless you all as you go through the next few days and comfort you as you face the future without your dear mother, sister, grandmother and friend. You all will be in my prayers as well as Mastin's.

Mathena Sandy Friend June 14, 2021