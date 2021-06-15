Shirley Burgess
March 11, 1942 - June 13, 2021
MARION, Va.
Shirley H. Burgess, age 79, passed away on Sunday June 13, 2021, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion.
Shirley was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Mack and Lillie Taylor Holman and was preceded in death by her husband, William Burgess; and brothers, James Holman, Andrew Holman and Kenneth Holman.
She was a member of Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church and retired from the SW Virginia State Hospital after 25 years of service. Shirley was a good Christian woman who dearly loved her Lord and her family.
Survivors include, son, Billy Burgess of Jefferson, Oregon; daughter, Debbie Hall and husband, Alan, of Marion; brother, Lawrence and Carolyn Holman; sisters, Edith Frankenberger of Kingsville, Md., Gerry Martin of Marion, and Mary Powers of Marion; granddaughter, Michelle Hall; great-grandchildren, Makarli Shupe, Casen Shupe and Maverick Hall; sisters-in-law, Philda Holman, Janie Holman and Eunice Burgess; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum with Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Entombment will be held in the Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Burgess family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 15, 2021.