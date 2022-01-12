Menu
Shirley Shepherd
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
Shirley Shepherd

November 28, 1936 - January 6, 2022

Shirley Lee Shepherd, 85, of Worthington, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. She was born on November 28, 1936, in Marion, Va., the daughter of the late Lance Richardson and Callie Ann Richardson.

Shirley owned a restaurant in Marion, Va., for 10 years and then was a caretaker.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Kyra Wadsworth of Pennsburg, Pa., and Colleen Knight of Worthington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Donald Wadsworth Jr. and his wife, Brittany, Misty Lee Godfrey, Spring Dawn Duffy, and Scott Wadsworth; great-grandchildren, Tyler Lee Shepherd, Bryce Wadsworth, Elijah Wadsworth, Noah Wadsworth, Micah Wadsworth, Riley Wadsworth, and Claire Wadsworth; and a sister, Janetta Shockley.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Lance Richardson Jr., Ishmael Richardson, Lorraine Farmer, Jackie Rickles, Judy Ward, and Loretta Blevins.

Arrangements are under the care of Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this most difficult time. Marion County Senior Citizens.
Vicki Nichols
January 10, 2022
