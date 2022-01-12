Shirley Shepherd
November 28, 1936 - January 6, 2022
Shirley Lee Shepherd, 85, of Worthington, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. She was born on November 28, 1936, in Marion, Va., the daughter of the late Lance Richardson and Callie Ann Richardson.
Shirley owned a restaurant in Marion, Va., for 10 years and then was a caretaker.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Kyra Wadsworth of Pennsburg, Pa., and Colleen Knight of Worthington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Donald Wadsworth Jr. and his wife, Brittany, Misty Lee Godfrey, Spring Dawn Duffy, and Scott Wadsworth; great-grandchildren, Tyler Lee Shepherd, Bryce Wadsworth, Elijah Wadsworth, Noah Wadsworth, Micah Wadsworth, Riley Wadsworth, and Claire Wadsworth; and a sister, Janetta Shockley.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Lance Richardson Jr., Ishmael Richardson, Lorraine Farmer, Jackie Rickles, Judy Ward, and Loretta Blevins.
Arrangements are under the care of Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont.
