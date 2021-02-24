Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Parker Southern
FUNERAL HOME
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel - Hillsville
1035 N Main St.
Hillsville, VA
Shirley Parker Southern

Shirley Parker Southern, 89, of Austinville, Va., passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Carrington Place in Wytheville, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Moses Southern; father, Arthur Lee Parker; mother, Elsie Worley Parker Runyon; a son, Charles Michael Southern; grandson, Kevin Southern; and three brothers, Mike, George "Joe Bill", and Lee Parker.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Nancy Humphreys of Wytheville, Janice and Ronnie Gardner of Knoxville, Tenn., and Kathy Hawks of Mt. Airy, N.C.; four grandchildren, Jason Gardner, Amy Lyle, Cameron Lineback, and Brian Southern; three great-granddaughters, Kara Lyle, Allison Lyle, Adalind Southern; brother, Randy Runyon; and sister-in-law, Nina Parker Cook.

Graveside services and burial were held on Tuesday, February, 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the White Allen Cemetery with Pastor Russell Payne officiating. There was no visitation. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Southern family.
Published by SWVA Today on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
White Allen Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel - Hillsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel - Hillsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We are sorry to hear about Shirley. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Charlotte & Mike Deskins
Family
February 22, 2021
We are very sorry to hear of Shirley's passing. Please accept our deepest sympathy.
Carol and Jack Lyle
February 22, 2021
Along with Mike, Nancy, and Janice & Ronnie, you made the combining of our two families an absolute delight. You not only shared your heart, but your home hospitality and generosity. I will never forget our trip to your cellar for prized potatoes nor your long travel to witness my daughter and your grandson joined in marriage. I feel sure you are at peace now with your pride in family intact. I will do my best to continue our joint love for them and their children. God Bless you!
Jill Scheible
Family
February 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am so sorry Brian Southern and family
Trish Clontz
Friend
February 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results