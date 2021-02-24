Along with Mike, Nancy, and Janice & Ronnie, you made the combining of our two families an absolute delight. You not only shared your heart, but your home hospitality and generosity. I will never forget our trip to your cellar for prized potatoes nor your long travel to witness my daughter and your grandson joined in marriage. I feel sure you are at peace now with your pride in family intact. I will do my best to continue our joint love for them and their children. God Bless you!

Jill Scheible Family February 22, 2021