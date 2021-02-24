Shirley Parker Southern
Shirley Parker Southern, 89, of Austinville, Va., passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Carrington Place in Wytheville, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Moses Southern; father, Arthur Lee Parker; mother, Elsie Worley Parker Runyon; a son, Charles Michael Southern; grandson, Kevin Southern; and three brothers, Mike, George "Joe Bill", and Lee Parker.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Nancy Humphreys of Wytheville, Janice and Ronnie Gardner of Knoxville, Tenn., and Kathy Hawks of Mt. Airy, N.C.; four grandchildren, Jason Gardner, Amy Lyle, Cameron Lineback, and Brian Southern; three great-granddaughters, Kara Lyle, Allison Lyle, Adalind Southern; brother, Randy Runyon; and sister-in-law, Nina Parker Cook.
Graveside services and burial were held on Tuesday, February, 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the White Allen Cemetery with Pastor Russell Payne officiating. There was no visitation. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Southern family.
Published by SWVA Today on Feb. 24, 2021.