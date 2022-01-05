Shirley Starkey
August 1, 1939 - December 28, 2021
ATKINS, Va.
Shirley Ann Hash Starkey, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at her home in Atkins, Va. Shirley was born in Atkins, Va., to the late Estle James Hash and Anna Pauline Musser Hash and was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Lynn Buchanan; son, Jimmy Dale Starkey; and niece, Sheila Rouse Buttry.
Shirley was retired from the Southwestern VA Mental Health Institute and Smyth County Community Hospital. She volunteered at Smyth County Community Hospital, Lincoln Theatre and was active with the social group at the Lifetime Wellness Center. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed bluegrass music and flatfooting.
Survivors include her children, Pamela Ann Dillman, and Linda Carol Parks and husband, James; granddaughters, Samantha Ann Starkey and Bobbi Leigh Dillman; and niece, Rhonda Lemmon and husband, Roger.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. The family received friends on Thursday from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Entombment was Friday, December 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Starkey family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 5, 2022.