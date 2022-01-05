Menu
Shirley Starkey
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Shirley Starkey

August 1, 1939 - December 28, 2021

ATKINS, Va.

Shirley Ann Hash Starkey, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at her home in Atkins, Va. Shirley was born in Atkins, Va., to the late Estle James Hash and Anna Pauline Musser Hash and was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Lynn Buchanan; son, Jimmy Dale Starkey; and niece, Sheila Rouse Buttry.

Shirley was retired from the Southwestern VA Mental Health Institute and Smyth County Community Hospital. She volunteered at Smyth County Community Hospital, Lincoln Theatre and was active with the social group at the Lifetime Wellness Center. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed bluegrass music and flatfooting.

Survivors include her children, Pamela Ann Dillman, and Linda Carol Parks and husband, James; granddaughters, Samantha Ann Starkey and Bobbi Leigh Dillman; and niece, Rhonda Lemmon and husband, Roger.

Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. The family received friends on Thursday from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Entombment was Friday, December 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Starkey family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.

Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Dec
30
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Dec
31
Entombment
11:00a.m.
Roselawn Cemetery Mausoleum
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear, Meet Shirley many times. visiting Debbie. Very nice lady.
Jamie Walls
Friend
January 9, 2022
Pam and Bobbi Leigh. I am so sorry to hear about Shirley's passing. Please know yall are in my thoughts and prayers. Love you guys.

Jim and Trish Stowers
Trish Stowers
Family
January 2, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
January 2, 2022
Pam, Bobbie and family. So sorry for the loss of your mom/grandma. She was a beautiful lady. Hold tight to those memories. My deepest sympathy and prayers.
Jill Frye
Friend
December 31, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Eva, Ann & Shirley
Friend
December 30, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Shirley was a very sweet lady. If there is anything we can do please let us know
Donnie & Cindy Allison
December 30, 2021
Pam your family is in my prayers
A.P Pierce
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss, she was a fine lady, may God's grace see you through.
Betty testerman
December 29, 2021
Pam, Bobbi and family, keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. T Tot was one of a kind. She always left a smile on my face every time I saw her. Hoping you find peace and comfort as you face the hard and sorrowful days ahead.
Sherri Cline
Friend
December 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow
Mt. Rogers IDC
Coworker
December 29, 2021
Linda, James and Sam, I'm so very sorry to hear about Shirley. I pray you find comfort in your memories of her.
Sandy Mathena
Friend
December 29, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Nannie passing, Bobbi Leigh and family. We are all praying for you guys in this hard time. Bobbi please know that me, Chas and Adam plus the rest of the family are here for you and Pam if you need us. Love you guys! And I will hold on to the sweet memories with T Tot! ❤
Daphne Harris
Friend
December 29, 2021
Linda, so very sorry to learn of your Mother's passing. Enjoyed working with her and you as well. There are no words to describe how you are hurting and I am so sorry. Lost my husband in 2009 and I moved to Florida in 2012. Take care of yourself.
Geneva Crouse
Coworker
December 28, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Wanda and Mike Newman
Friend
December 28, 2021
Pam , Bobby Leigh, & family, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts & prayers at this sad time...with sympathy, mike ,teresa, ashley , & kara....
mike snavely
December 28, 2021
I’m so sorry for your loss. Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cindy Poston Blevins
Acquaintance
December 28, 2021
