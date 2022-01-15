Starling Roosevelt Jennings
April 17, 1933 - January 12, 2022
Starling R. Jennings age 88, of Speedwell, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was born on April 17, 1933, to the late Lawrence and Nellie Jennings. Starling was a United States Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by his four brothers; one sister; stepfather, Charlie Elbert Blevins; six stepbrothers; daughter-in-law, Paige Jennings; and a grandson, Kevin Patrick Jennings.
Survivors include his wife, Nellie Amanda "Mandy" Jennings of Speedwell; three sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Eva Mae Jennings of Wytheville, Ty Jennings of Wytheville, and Jack and Becky Jennings of Rural Retreat; stepson and wife, Joey and Lisa Kirby of Wytheville; stepdaughter and fiancé, Yvonne Gordon and Steve Shipley of Wytheville; stepsister, Vernie Williams of Cripple Creek; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Jerry Bell officiating. Interment will follow in the St Luke's Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
The Jennings family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 15, 2022.