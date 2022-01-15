Menu
Starling Roosevelt Jennings
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
Starling Roosevelt Jennings

April 17, 1933 - January 12, 2022

Starling R. Jennings age 88, of Speedwell, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was born on April 17, 1933, to the late Lawrence and Nellie Jennings. Starling was a United States Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by his four brothers; one sister; stepfather, Charlie Elbert Blevins; six stepbrothers; daughter-in-law, Paige Jennings; and a grandson, Kevin Patrick Jennings.

Survivors include his wife, Nellie Amanda "Mandy" Jennings of Speedwell; three sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Eva Mae Jennings of Wytheville, Ty Jennings of Wytheville, and Jack and Becky Jennings of Rural Retreat; stepson and wife, Joey and Lisa Kirby of Wytheville; stepdaughter and fiancé, Yvonne Gordon and Steve Shipley of Wytheville; stepsister, Vernie Williams of Cripple Creek; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Jerry Bell officiating. Interment will follow in the St Luke's Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

The Jennings family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Starling was a very special man, knew him from years ago, praying for all his family during this difficult time of loss. May God hold you all close.
Karen Wright-Langley
Friend
January 15, 2022
