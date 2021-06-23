Stephen Carroll Delp
October 9, 1942 - June 19, 2021
Stephen Carroll Delp, age 78, of Wytheville, passed away on June 19, 2021. He was born on October 9, 1942, to the late William Rex and Wanda Elliott Delp. Carroll was employed as a dispatcher with the Virginia State Police on June 1, 1963 and retired as a Lieutenant of Bureau of Investigation on June 1, 2002.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Nancy Buck Delp of Wytheville; two sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Rhonda Delp of Barren Springs, and Jason and Tiffanie Delp of Wytheville; and three grandchildren and spouse, Elliott and Stefanie, Marlon and Zane Delp.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Mt Pleasant United Methodist Church with Pastor Joe Mack Taylor and Pastor Doug Silver officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flower, the family request donation be made to Hope Open Door Café. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
. The Delp family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 23, 2021.