Steven Anthony Ritter
September 22, 1980 - December 9, 2021
Steven A. Ritter, 41, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Floyd on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was a proud United States Marines veteran having served during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Steve was a beloved husband, father, son, and brother. We were blessed to have this time on earth with our gentle giant to love, protect us, and make us laugh. He will be missed more than words can say.
Survivors include his wife, Kira S. Ritter; daughter, Madelyn Ritter; son, Henry Ritter; parents, Darrell and Nancy Ritter; paternal grandmother, JoAnn Crawford; sister and brother-in-law, Megan and Phillip Lineberry; nephew, Ricky Thornton; mother-in-law, Nanette Showalter; sister-in-law, Sarah Showalter; and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. with Tom Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org
The Ritter family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. (www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 16, 2021.