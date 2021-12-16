My condolences; I was Steven's squadron Sergeant Major, with VMFA (AW) 121 Greenknights, he was a true American, I remember his smile, and laughter, while at work while Steven and his fellow shop Marines would mess with me and he would bust out with a laugh. He interacted with his fellow Marines and became a brother of many. Semper Fi.

SgtMaj Terry Jessip December 18, 2021