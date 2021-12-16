Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Anthony Ritter
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Steven Anthony Ritter

September 22, 1980 - December 9, 2021

Steven A. Ritter, 41, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Floyd on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was a proud United States Marines veteran having served during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Steve was a beloved husband, father, son, and brother. We were blessed to have this time on earth with our gentle giant to love, protect us, and make us laugh. He will be missed more than words can say.

Survivors include his wife, Kira S. Ritter; daughter, Madelyn Ritter; son, Henry Ritter; parents, Darrell and Nancy Ritter; paternal grandmother, JoAnn Crawford; sister and brother-in-law, Megan and Phillip Lineberry; nephew, Ricky Thornton; mother-in-law, Nanette Showalter; sister-in-law, Sarah Showalter; and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. with Tom Williams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

The Ritter family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. (www.mullinsfuneralhome.com)

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Dec
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
My condolences; I was Steven's squadron Sergeant Major, with VMFA (AW) 121 Greenknights, he was a true American, I remember his smile, and laughter, while at work while Steven and his fellow shop Marines would mess with me and he would bust out with a laugh. He interacted with his fellow Marines and became a brother of many. Semper Fi.
SgtMaj Terry Jessip
December 18, 2021
Darrelle, Nancy & Megan Ernest and I are so sorry about Steve. We are praying for you and his family. If we can do anything for you, please don't hesitate to ask. We Love You.
Ernest & Julia Mitchell
Friend
December 17, 2021
Sending thoughts of peace and love.

Semper Fidelis,
LtCol Tegan “Littlefoot” Owen, USMC
Former VMFA(AW)-121 Green Knights MMCO
Tegan Owen
Military
December 15, 2021
Nancy so sorry to hear of this news, Prayers and Comfort for you and your family
debbie hall
Friend
December 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jessica Slusher
Classmate
December 14, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16, 17.
DT
December 13, 2021
Nancy and Darrell I am so sorry for the loss of your son. I have fond memories of working with you when you were pregnant with Steven. My heart aches for you. May Jehovah comfort you and your family.
Barbara Duncan
December 13, 2021
I have so many wonderful memories working with Steven during our time serving together. He will truly be missed. Steven was an example to many.
Samual Lowe
Friend
December 12, 2021
Nancy and family, We are so very sorry to hear about your loss. Prayers for all your family.
Ken and Lil Moore

Lil Moore
Coworker
December 11, 2021
My heart and prayers go out to his kids, wife, Megan, Nancy, and Darrell.
Emily Jessee
Friend
December 11, 2021
Hearing of Stevens passing broke my heart. He was nothing but a big teddy bear with an even bigger heart. There is not a memory growing up that doesn't have him in it. Rest in peace. Prayers for the Ritter family
CHRISTL NOERTKER
Friend
December 11, 2021
You was a good friend and a awesome role model I will forever remember u in my heart rip bro until we meet again
Johnny Long
Classmate
December 11, 2021
R.I.P Steven
Judy Knicely
Friend
December 11, 2021
Steven has always been bigger than life. He had a heart ♥ larger than he was. Always so polite and kind to everybody,al ways willing to help others, and most of all, he loved his family. He will never be forgotten. R.I.P. Steve.
Lucille Kelly
December 11, 2021
Nancy, so sorry to hear of the loss of Steven. You and your family are in our prayers. Joy
Joyce Hudson
Coworker
December 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results