Steven Wayne Pugh
December 21, 1949 - August 24, 2020
Steven Wayne Pugh, age 70, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Amos & Doris Pugh; his son-in-law, Kevin Akers and his grandparents; L.D. & Nellie Pugh.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Pugh, his son; Eric Pugh and his daughter, Elaine Pugh Akers, all of the home; two sisters, Kathy & King Merindino of Walkersville, Maryland and Linda Smith of Titusville, Florida; brother, Allen & Nancy Pugh of Sumter, SC; sister-in-law, Gerri Lynch of Georgia; best friend, Bobby Burnett; grandson, Micah Akers. A private graveside service for Steve was held at Bethany UMC Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
. Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, is serving the Pugh family.