Coleman



Sue L.



The family of the late Sue L. Coleman extends our sincere gratitude for all the cards, calls, food, and visits. We also send our appreciation to the staffs of Carilion Clinic Hospice - New River Valley, and Grubb Funeral Home for the wonderful care and support you provided. We're thankful for the kindness and support of friends and family during this time of grief.



Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 9, 2021.