Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sue Ann Kidd Connell
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
Sue Ann Kidd Connell

Sue Ann Kidd Connell, 85, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on April 1, 2022. She was the widow of Willis Hale Connell, her husband of 62 years.

She is survived by four children, Beth Moore (Richard), Pam Bennett (Glenn), Clifford Connell (Betsy), and Crystal Breedlove; six grandchildren, Richard Moore II (Modjulie), Jonathan Moore, Michael Bennett, Jessie Grimes (Tom), Sueanna Breedlove and Camryn Breedlove; five great-grandchildren, Miles Moore, Vera Bennett, Greta Moore, Elliott Moore and Hayley Grimes; and a number of loving nieces and nephews.

Sue was a member of Tomahawk Baptist Church for many years, serving in a number of capacities. She was a retired x-ray technician for McGuire V. A. Hospital.

A funeral service was held 12 noon Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Tomahawk Baptist Church, Midlothian. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tomahawk Baptist Church.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Tomahawk Baptist Church
Midlothian, VA
Apr
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Tomahawk Baptist Church
Midlothian, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.