Susie Perkins
September 20, 1936 - October 3, 2021
MARION, Va.
Susie Elizabeth Perkins, age 85, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her home in Marion, Va.
She was born in Marion, Va., and preceded in death by her parents, Marion Marvin Gross and Carrie Gross Parsons; her sisters, Virginia Gross Henderson, Myrtle Gross, Elsie Louthian, Mae Nichols, and Irene Canter; and brothers, Paul Gross, Marion Gross, Jim Gross, and Johnny Gross.
She was a well known special lady who was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was very kind hearted and loved bingo and yard sales.
You are now resting peacefully and pain free. Rest on our sweet angel, we love you forever and ever. We will see you when we get there.
She leaves behind, her husband, Robert Wayne Perkins; her children, Rita Holt of Chesapeake, Va., and Peggy Perkins of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Roshawn Perkins, Chauncey Perkins, Claud Perkins, Latoya Perkins, Takieon Perkins, Anthony Perkins, Lamontae Perkins, Torry Perkins, Lenar Perkins, Serena Perkins, Kevin Day, and Kenita Day; and several great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the River Bend Cemetery with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 until 12:45 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Perkins family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 6, 2021.