Sylvia "Ailleene" Peters Phillips
Sylvia "Ailleene" Peters Phillips, 87, of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hampton Charles and Ibra Annie Underwood Peters; husband, Cecil Mont Phillips; and brothers, Nelson, Marvin, and Sheldon Peters.
She is survived by her son, Ricky Lane Wimmer; sisters, Roma Lee Allen, Corrine Vest; two nieces and two nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. The interment followed in the Vest Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Vest Cemetery c/o Denise Peters, 142 Daniels Run Road, Copper Hill, VA 24079.
.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 14, 2022.