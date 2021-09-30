Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sylvia Marie Trail
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Sylvia Marie Trail

September 22, 2021

Sylvia Marie Trail, 92, of Floyd, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge H. Trail; parents, Andrew C. and Bessie Weeks Akers; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marlin and Freeda Akers, Harless and Joan Akers, and Curtis and Joyce Akers; and an infant sister, Irene Akers.

She is survived by her son, Ricky D. Trail; brother and sister-in-law, Grover and Nita Akers; sister and brother-in-law, Beulah and Bruce Sweeney; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Harman officiating. Interment followed in the Jacksonville Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Maberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.