Sylvia Marie Trail
September 22, 2021
Sylvia Marie Trail, 92, of Floyd, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge H. Trail; parents, Andrew C. and Bessie Weeks Akers; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marlin and Freeda Akers, Harless and Joan Akers, and Curtis and Joyce Akers; and an infant sister, Irene Akers.
She is survived by her son, Ricky D. Trail; brother and sister-in-law, Grover and Nita Akers; sister and brother-in-law, Beulah and Bruce Sweeney; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Harman officiating. Interment followed in the Jacksonville Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 30, 2021.