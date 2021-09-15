Menu
Taylor Ray Muncy
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Taylor Ray Muncy

January 29, 2991 - September 11, 2021

MARION, Va.

Taylor Ray Muncy, age 30, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Taylor was born in Smyth County, Va. and was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jessie Ray Muncy, Jasper Puckett; sister, Brittney Muncy and his uncle, Jeff Muncy.

Survivors include, his father and stepmother, Tony and Brenda Muncy; his mother and stepfather; Rondia and Mike Holt; grandparents, Elda Muncy, Kyleen and Junior Stanley; brother's, Matthew Widener; sister, Jessica Rene Davis and husband, Matt; aunts, Shawn Muncy and Beth Rector; uncles, J.D. Puckett, Mark Puckett and Michael Thomas; nephews and nieces, Jay Stuart Holt, Ashlyn Brooke Combs, E.J., Silas and Abigail Widener; cousins, Erica Puckett, Heather Puckett and Bobby L. Muncy; special friend Cherub Sturgill.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at South Fork Cemetery with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Muncy family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
South Fork Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
83 Entries
So sorry for yalls loss this is the hardest thing to happen to any family my youngin passed away a few years ago Am thinking of yall during your loss
Kimberly Horne
October 3, 2021
Tony, Brenda, Jess, Shawn and all of the family I am so sorry for your loss, I’m sure it’s the hardest chapter in your lives and if I can do anything please let me know Love Always, Diana S Ashley
Diana Ashley
September 22, 2021
Michelle Goins
Family
September 18, 2021
Michelle Goins
Family
September 17, 2021
Michelle Goins
Family
September 17, 2021
Michelle Goins
Family
September 17, 2021
Michelle Goins
Family
September 17, 2021
Michelle Goins
Family
September 17, 2021
Michelle Goins
Family
September 17, 2021
Michelle Goins
Family
September 17, 2021
Blessing's from God!!!
Michelle Goins
Family
September 17, 2021
A light for you and your sister, xo
Michelle Goins
Family
September 17, 2021
CT & Michelle Eagle
Friend
September 17, 2021
Rondia & Mike -So sorry to hear this. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jim & Sharon Winebarger
Coworker
September 16, 2021
So very sorry to hear about this my friend. Prayers for you and your family.
Jim Bebber
Friend
September 16, 2021
Rondia and Mike, I am deeply sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Betty Hash
Coworker
September 16, 2021
Tony, Robert and I are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Robin Niehoff
Friend
September 16, 2021
Rhondia, Tony and families I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for God's loving arms to comfort you during this difficult time.
Cindy (Howard) Bowman
Acquaintance
September 16, 2021
Prayers for peace & comfort during this difficult time
Brittany Miller
Other
September 16, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Katrina Spencer
Friend
September 16, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Katrina Spencer
Friend
September 16, 2021
Steve Welch
Friend
September 16, 2021
R.I.P Taylor you will forever be missed. Fly high with the Angel's my friend.
Brenda Shupe
Friend
September 16, 2021
Im sorry for the family. And love yall
Mae Mutter
Friend
September 15, 2021
Sending love and prayers for the loved ones and family members. I am so sorry for your loss. Taylor was always a great friend to many of us in so many ways! He is and will forever be missed! Fly high my friend!!
Rabakah Shupe
Friend
September 15, 2021
Rondia, Tony, and Shaun I’m so truly sorry for the loss of your loved one. I cannot begin to imagine the pain but I pray God will give you all strength and comfort for you all during this very difficult time as only he can. Sending love and many prayers. With deepest sympathy, Rebessa & Duane Greer and Family
Rebessa Greer
Friend
September 15, 2021
Rondia and family, I am so very sorry that you are having to go through this again. Know that you, Mike and the rest of your family will be in Mastin and my prayers. I pray the Lord will give you comfort and strength to weather the days and weeks ahead.
Sandy Mathena
Coworker
September 15, 2021
September 15, 2021
September 15, 2021
September 15, 2021
September 15, 2021
September 15, 2021
September 15, 2021
September 15, 2021
September 15, 2021
September 15, 2021
September 15, 2021
Rondia, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Lynn and Jennifer Robinson
September 14, 2021
Tony, I’m so very sorry to hear about your loss, you are in my thoughts and prayers, may God give you comfort and strength during this extremely difficult time.
Tink Welch
Friend
September 14, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, we all feel this in one way. Taylor was someone I looked up to when I was younger, he never knew that but that’s okay I’ll let him know when we meet again my deepest prayers and heart goes out for y’all, much love and may you’re hearts find peace
Dustin Billings
Friend
September 14, 2021
I will never forget you. Even tho I Had not seen you since school I always have memories of you, and me and Jack and Seymour. You will always have a place in my heart and I hope you fly high in peace you beautiful angel. Know you was loved.
Mallory Jones
Friend
September 14, 2021
I used to tell him: "Taylor as it is you're five inches taller than me; it's not fair that you get to be better looking also..."
RIP my man, I'll be seeing you there one day.
Bryan Baxter
Friend
September 14, 2021
So very sad to learn of your loss. He was the cutest little fellow in the office and then quite handsome as an adult. A well loved young man. Prayers love and hugs for all of you.
Cathy Cale
Acquaintance
September 14, 2021
What a well-liked, solid individual and friend to so many. Taylor was always great to me. He would stop whatever it was he was doing to talk whenever we ran into each other. I've been praying hard for peace and comfort for the family as you attempt to cope with the impossible days ahead.
Bryan Baxter
Friend
September 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Channing Russell
Friend
September 14, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Thoughts and prayers for you all!
Eric and Becca Sage
Friend
September 14, 2021
Taylor you were a real one. Didn’t matter what was going on, you found a way to make everything fun. Your smile would light up a dark room. We’ve been through some crazy times that I will never ever forget. You were good with my kids, my dogs, and my family. Much love man
Jeremy Morris
Friend
September 14, 2021
Taylor was such a kind heart & a good friend. Thoughts & prayers for peace & comfort, especially for my sister, Cherub.
Zach & Tabitha Spencer
Friend
September 14, 2021
I love you so much kiddo... My heart is shatterd.... Only comfort is, That you with Brittany. I'm so sorry for what you've been through, and Brittany too. I'm going to miss you so much, just as I do your sister... Nothing or anyone else can hurt either of you again. I thank God I was able to be like a second mom to you both, and have you both in my life, even it's was just way to short.. I'll make you a promise, that I will always keep in touch with Matthew for ya, ok... Lord please hug them for me? Until I get to hug you and Brittany again, you both will forever be in my mind and heart... I LOVE YOU BOTH!!! OXOX
Michelle Goins
Family
September 14, 2021
Til We Meet Again, Fly High My Friend.
Tiffany N Tj Huffman
Friend
September 14, 2021
Rondia and family. I’m so very sorry. My heart hurts with you! The Lord is nigh unto them that have a broken heart. Praying for comfort now and in the following days. Love, Susan and Dawn
Susan Wagoner
Friend
September 14, 2021
Becky Perkins
Friend
September 13, 2021
I’m so sorry to hear about Tyler. You guys are in my thoughts and prayers.
Karen Blevins
Teacher
September 13, 2021
Prayers & hugs for all. Keeping ya’all in our thoughts and prayers
Dreama Vernon
Friend
September 13, 2021
Taylor I don’t even know where to begin. The last time I saw you, you told me I love ya and smiled that big smile. You always told me you loved me when I’d leave. Your heart is as big as your smile. Alexis and DJ miss you so much and I don’t know how I’m going to get through this. I love you so much and Rest In Heaven. You will never be forgotten.
Heather, Alexis & DJ Puckett
Family
September 13, 2021
Rondia I am so so sorry for the loss of your son and I'm praying God brings peace and comfort to you and your family
Nina Page
Acquaintance
September 13, 2021
Rondia and family you are in my thoughts and prayers. I remember us in SCCH at the same time as our boys were both born on the same day. God bless you all.
Chelle Wymer
Friend
September 13, 2021
Rondia and Mike , My heart brakes for you all . Taylor was always a handsome young man . His smile could bring happiness to anyone around him. Him and Brittney are together and that will give you peace my special friend. May God hold you tight and give you comfort like know one can. Love you always, James and Niecie Grubb
Bernice and James Grubb
September 13, 2021
Taylor will be missed. Hugs and prayers to all of the family. We are so sorry for your loss.
LINDA DIAZ
Acquaintance
September 13, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Chris and Santana Barron
Friend
September 13, 2021
Please accept our sincerest condolences. Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Tim & Sandy
Sandy Gross
Friend
September 13, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Amanda Lilly
Friend
September 13, 2021
The first time I met him his eyes and smile said it all
Rebecca Jennings
Friend
September 13, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Todd Wilson
Friend
September 13, 2021
Cherub. So sorry for you loss he was a wonderful person. Love Jess
Jess Blevins
Friend
September 13, 2021
This just doesn't seem real & our hearts are so heavy. Prayers for the family & especially for my sister, Cherub. You meant so much to her Tay. I hope that wherever you are now, you're smiling down on her & wrapping your wings tightly around her in her grief... she is hurting so much because you're gone. You were her best friend & I know she was yours too. We love you brother, now & always. Rest easy, until we all meet again.
Zach & Tabitha Spencer
Friend
September 13, 2021
I love Tay it's God speed my dude❤
Katy and Alex Woods
Family
September 13, 2021
Rondia I am sorry for lost you and your family are in my prayers.
Trish Daugherty
Friend
September 13, 2021
Rondia and Mike, I’m so sad to hear of your loss. You and all the family are in my prayers.
Chris Carusi
September 13, 2021
I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of this young man. Prayers going out to Rondia and Mike Holt, Tony, and Shawn.
Julie Snider
Friend
September 13, 2021
Sorry to you all . Prayers for you all.
Judy Olinger
Friend
September 13, 2021
family, Very sorry for your loss...our thoughts & prayers at this sad time..with sympathy, mike & teresa...
mike snavely
September 13, 2021
The last time we talked, it ended with "I love ya brother". For that I am thankful. You will always be remembered by me and my family. Thanks for all you have done in my life, and I only wish I could have done more for yours. Im sorry, my friend.
Isaiah Stamper
Brother
September 13, 2021
You will be missed
Aaron Jones
Friend
September 13, 2021
Timothy Goins
Friend
September 13, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family, friends, and loved ones. Such a good soul, taken too soon. Praying that God will pour out His peace that surpasses all our understanding and strength for all of you...
Jennifer Hamm
Acquaintance
September 12, 2021
Even though we all drifted apart as we got older,I’m thankful that I got the chance to grow up with you.Rest easy Taylor,you and thank slick goofy smile of yours will never be forgotten.My heart goes out to your friends and family and I’m sending many prayers their way
Coley Musick
September 12, 2021
My cousin, my dear friend, I love you endlessly I will miss you so much, until we meet again, rest easy my guy
Jaylnn Hicks
Family
September 12, 2021
Prayers to all of his family and friends. I will always remember his smile it lit up a room. His personality was one of a kind.. Thinking of the whole class of 2009.
Jessica Harmon
Classmate
September 12, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss my heart goes out to you Cherub. All of you will be in my thoughts and prayers. I love you my dear friend and I am hear for you . I pray that our heavenly Father wraps you in his arms and eases your pain/ heart and gives you peace. Taylor will always be with you. Love you Cherub❤
Brenda Shupe
Friend
September 12, 2021
Taylor you was truly a wonderful friend, your heart is as so big & full of joy. I have so many memories that I will hold close to my heart forever. Heaven gained such a wonderful angel & you will be missed by so many. I know as many are sad for your lose your sister is with open arms welcoming you home!
Kayla & Matt West
Friend
September 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Friend
September 12, 2021
So sorry for your family's loss
Melinda Ellis
September 12, 2021
