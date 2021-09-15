I love you so much kiddo... My heart is shatterd.... Only comfort is, That you with Brittany. I'm so sorry for what you've been through, and Brittany too. I'm going to miss you so much, just as I do your sister... Nothing or anyone else can hurt either of you again. I thank God I was able to be like a second mom to you both, and have you both in my life, even it's was just way to short.. I'll make you a promise, that I will always keep in touch with Matthew for ya, ok... Lord please hug them for me? Until I get to hug you and Brittany again, you both will forever be in my mind and heart... I LOVE YOU BOTH!!! OXOX

Michelle Goins Family September 14, 2021