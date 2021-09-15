Taylor Ray Muncy
January 29, 2991 - September 11, 2021
MARION, Va.
Taylor Ray Muncy, age 30, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Taylor was born in Smyth County, Va. and was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jessie Ray Muncy, Jasper Puckett; sister, Brittney Muncy and his uncle, Jeff Muncy.
Survivors include, his father and stepmother, Tony and Brenda Muncy; his mother and stepfather; Rondia and Mike Holt; grandparents, Elda Muncy, Kyleen and Junior Stanley; brother's, Matthew Widener; sister, Jessica Rene Davis and husband, Matt; aunts, Shawn Muncy and Beth Rector; uncles, J.D. Puckett, Mark Puckett and Michael Thomas; nephews and nieces, Jay Stuart Holt, Ashlyn Brooke Combs, E.J., Silas and Abigail Widener; cousins, Erica Puckett, Heather Puckett and Bobby L. Muncy; special friend Cherub Sturgill.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at South Fork Cemetery with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Muncy family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
