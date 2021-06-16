Teresa Testerman Coe
May 26, 1945 - June 11, 2021
Teresa Testerman Coe, age 76, of Wytheville, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Albert and Pauline Richards Testerman. Teresa was preceded in death by her husband, William Alfred Coe; daughter, Pamela Coe; and brothers, John Testerman, Pete Testerman, Mike Testerman.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Smyth of Wytheville; sons and daughter-in-law, Hassel and Angie Coe of Wytheville, and Richard Nichols of Wytheville; sister, Mary Testerman of Baltimore; five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Chaplain Jon Smith. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 16, 2021.