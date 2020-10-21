Teresa Irvin
June 28, 1954 - May 24, 2020
Ms. Teresa Irvin, of Wytheville, Va., passed away in the early morning of Sunday, May 24, 2020, due to complications of diabetes and other health ailments.
Teresa is survived by her aunt, Mary Dillon; her cousins, Sharon and Janie Dillon, Arty Miller (Joyce R.) and Larry Miller (Janet W.), and Sandra Irvin Shockley. She is also survived by her niece and nephew, Jenny Doyle and Paul Plawin.
Teresa is preceded in death by her parents, Burley and Dorothy Irvin; and her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Paul Plawin.
Teresa graduated from George Wythe HS in 1972 and went on to graduate from Radford College with a BS in English in 1976, and then went back and graduated from Radford University with a Masters' degree in English in 1979. She loved learning and was a perpetual student! She worked as a teacher and librarian before holding several smaller jobs. She was loved and will be missed.
A small family/friend gravesite ceremony will be held at the West End Cemetery on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 21, 2020.