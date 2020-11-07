Terry Keith Crawford
June 14, 1957 - November 02, 2020
Terry Keith Crawford, age 63, of Piney, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was the son of the late Walter Foy and Zora Padgett Crawford and was preceded in death by his brothers, Foy Crawford, Bill Crawford, Charles Crawford, Roy Crawford, Edd Crawford, Larry Crawford; sisters, Janet McDanial; nephews, Mike McDaniel and Adam Dalton; sister-in-law, Brenda Holston.
Terry Keith Crawford my love, 45 years was not enough, you were and amazing person inside and out. You had such a big heart; you were my best friend. There are not enough words to describe the love you had for us all. Our lives will forever be changed. We love you forever and always.
You left a legacy to carry on forever as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Love Forever, "Annie Girl" Terry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Ann Crawford; daughter, Laura Crawford and CA; son, Thomas Crawford and Sherry; sisters, Ruth Davidson, Veda Crawford, Sharon Dalton and Danny, Brenda Coleman and Rick, and Racheal Lee and Paul; brothers, Joe Crawford and Becky, and Curtis Crawford and Cheryl; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and William McKinney; grandchildren, Aliyah Smith and David, Sadie Smith and Justin, Trey Smith, Avery Crawford and Nick, Mallory Crawford, Eric Gravely, and Kaylee Pelkey; great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Ainsley, Serenity, and Connor; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private family service was held 2 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend Hal Lewis, with interment to follow at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. A private family visitation was held, Thursday from 1 p.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 7, 2020.