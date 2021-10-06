TERRY KAY WAS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL LADY ALWAYS SMILING AND SO KIND RABBIT IM SO SORRY YOU HAVE LOST YOUR SWEETHEART I KNOW YOU AND SHE BOTH WERE SO BLESSED AND HAPPY TO HAVE ONE ANOTHER IM SORRY YOU DIDNT HAVE LONGER TO BE TOGETHER HERE ON THIS EARTH BUT WE KNOW A NEW HALLELUJAH TIME IS COMING NEVER TO BE PARTED AGAIN IM PRAYING GOD GIVES YOU PEACE THAT ONLY HE CAN GIVE YOU IM PRAYING FOR YOU

GERALDINE SHAVER Friend September 29, 2021