Thelma Owens
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Thelma Owens

October 31, 1945 - January 4, 2022

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Thelma Louise Adams Owens, age 76, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion.

Thelma was born in Smyth County, Va., on October 31, 1945, to the late William and Bonnie Osborne Adams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Owens; her great-grandson, Jordan A. Bryan, and all her siblings. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her two sons, Billy Jack Owens and wife, Sarah, of Meadowview, and William David Owens and wife, Peggy, of Chilhowie; her three daughters, Tammy Marie Dixon of Marion, Betty Louise Owens of Cohoes, N.Y., and Sharon Christine Stamper of Marion; ten grandchildren, Donna King, Ashley Williams, Brandy Owens, Lynn Owens, Savannah Greer, Christopher Blattner, Brianne Bridgeman, Victoria Bryan, Mikayla Pennington, and Jason Blattner; and many, many great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kristen Baines-Mendoza for all she did during this time.

Funeral services will be held 6 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Chilhowie Pentecostal Holiness Church, Pine Street in Chilhowie. Burial will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the Owens family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, Va.

Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
the Chilhowie Pentecostal Holiness Church
Pine Street, Chilhowie, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Family, We share your proud memories and sorrow at the passing of Thelma. May GOD bless you.
Children of Robert & Lydia Stamper
Neighbor
January 9, 2022
Billy & Sarah and Tammy and family we are holding your family up in prayer during this time. May the good Lord comfort and heal you for such a great loss. God bless you all.
Donald & Tammy Davidson
Friend
January 7, 2022
Kristen,
I am so sorry for your loss! She was the kindest and sweetest woman I have ever known! Prayers for all!
Jennifer Whittle
January 5, 2022
I will miss Thelma .. we worked together at scholles and became good friends . I am so sorry to see that she had passed . We had alot of fun there . Rip my sweet friend . I love you
Betty Doss
Friend
January 5, 2022
