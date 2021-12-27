Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thelma Blevins Poe
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Thelma Blevins Poe

February 20, 1932 - December 25, 2021

Thelma Blevins Poe, age 89, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at her daughter's home in Marion, Va.

Mrs. Poe was born in Chilhowie, Va. to the late Eli Lethridge Blevins and Gertie Leigh Eldreth Blevins, and was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Clifton Poe; her brothers, Albert, Smith, Baker, Wade, Millard, Willard and Ralph Blevins; and her son-in-law, Herman Leroy Pafford. She attended Marion Women's College and retired from Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute where she worked as a secretary. She was a long time member of the Falling Water Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Timothy Clifton Poe and wife, Robin of Atkins; her daughter, Patricia Darlene Pafford of Marion; two sisters, Jean Bonham of Chilhowie, and Louise Leslie and husband Marvin of Marion; several nieces, nephews and many friends also survive.

Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Bradley's Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Boyette officiating. Interment will be in Attoway Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wythe Hospice of SWVA for the care given during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Poe family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
19 Entries
Darlene and Tim, I'm so sorry to hear about your mother!! I pray God will give you comfort during this time. May God bless you both!
Tammy DeBord
Friend
December 28, 2021
Im so sorry for your loss. Mrs. Poe was a special lady always bringing a smile to your face. Know that I’m thinking & praying for each of you and asking the Lord to give you comfort strength and peace today tomorrow and all the days ahead.
Cindy Poston Blevins
Acquaintance
December 28, 2021
Tim and family , I'm so sorry for your loss.My first thought was what a wonderful time in heaven to have her and Cliff reunited after all these years.I bet she's laughing and crying at the same time. Y'all be strong , again , my condolences.Love you like a brother , Tim.Anything I can do, let me know.
James DeBusk
Friend
December 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Your loss is Heaven's gain. Thelma will be missed by all.
Claude and Virginia Hutton
Friend
December 27, 2021
Loved Ms Thelma ! She was a sweet lady ! Faithful to her church ! I remember her as a child and adult throughout my life time . Prayers of comfort to Darlene and Timmy !
Deborah Barker Thweatt
Friend
December 27, 2021
Darlene and family,So sorry to hear of your mom's passing.She was a real nice lady.I remember her when you and I was in school. All my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Connie Heath Reeves
Friend
December 27, 2021
TIM & FAMILY & FRIENDS , I AM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. MAY GOD BLESS & COMFORT YOU. SHE IS WITH HER HEVENLY FATHER, HAVING HAPPINESS THAT NOTHING COULD COMPARE TO ON EARTH.
GARY ANDERSON
Friend
December 27, 2021
Tim and Darlene, So sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Good neighbors when we lived in the valley. Thoughts are with you.
James and Linda Hamm
Friend
December 27, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for you at this time ...
Judy Sherwood Leonard
Friend
December 27, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with both her children and family.
Debra Williams
Friend
December 26, 2021
I have such fond memories of 'Mrs.Poe'. She taught Sunday School at Falling Water Baptist Church and both of my children adored her. She was such a kind and generous lady. You're in Heaven now, Thelma! May God wrap His arms around your family and give them Peace.
JOYCE Sexton
Friend
December 26, 2021
I never had the pleasure of meeting Mrs Poe but I learned a great deal about her through her sister Louise who
adored her,may she rest in peace
Lester
December 26, 2021
Tim, sorry for loss of you mom. Will be thinking of you and your family.
December 26, 2021
Sorry to hear of Thelma’s passing prayers for you all
Martha Creasy
December 26, 2021
Thelma was the best sister anyone could have. I have very happy memories of my dear and sweet sister.
Louise Leslie
Sister
December 26, 2021
Tim and Darlene,
Well, as the Holy Bible says, “Absent from the body, present with the Lord!” She only went through the ‘shadow’ of death!
Praise the Lord for His gift of eternal life, we WILL see Thelma again! She would not come back, now!
She was always so sweet to me and called me ‘Rosie.’ Thelma was not only my aunt, but my sister because we have the same Heavenly Father!
Rosemary Blevins Selman
Rosemary Selman
Family
December 26, 2021
So sorry, just asked Louise Leslie about Thelma last week...she had been in my thoughts, last week! Stephen Blevins
Stephem Blevins
Family
December 26, 2021
Stephem Blevins
Family
December 26, 2021
Tim, so sorry to hear about the passing of your mother. Will be thinking of you
Russell Brooks
Friend
December 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results