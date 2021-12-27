Thelma Blevins Poe
February 20, 1932 - December 25, 2021
Thelma Blevins Poe, age 89, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at her daughter's home in Marion, Va.
Mrs. Poe was born in Chilhowie, Va. to the late Eli Lethridge Blevins and Gertie Leigh Eldreth Blevins, and was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Clifton Poe; her brothers, Albert, Smith, Baker, Wade, Millard, Willard and Ralph Blevins; and her son-in-law, Herman Leroy Pafford. She attended Marion Women's College and retired from Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute where she worked as a secretary. She was a long time member of the Falling Water Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Timothy Clifton Poe and wife, Robin of Atkins; her daughter, Patricia Darlene Pafford of Marion; two sisters, Jean Bonham of Chilhowie, and Louise Leslie and husband Marvin of Marion; several nieces, nephews and many friends also survive.
Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Bradley's Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Boyette officiating. Interment will be in Attoway Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wythe Hospice of SWVA for the care given during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Poe family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 27, 2021.