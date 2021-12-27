Tim and Darlene,

Well, as the Holy Bible says, “Absent from the body, present with the Lord!” She only went through the ‘shadow’ of death!

Praise the Lord for His gift of eternal life, we WILL see Thelma again! She would not come back, now!

She was always so sweet to me and called me ‘Rosie.’ Thelma was not only my aunt, but my sister because we have the same Heavenly Father!

Rosemary Blevins Selman

Rosemary Selman Family December 26, 2021