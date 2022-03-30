Thomas Edwin Diggs



Thomas Edwin Diggs passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was born on June 8, 1936, in Saltville, Virginia, the son of Eugene Edwin "Jack" and Leota Coe Diggs.



Thomas was a 1959, graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute aka Virginia Tech where he was a proud member of the Highty-Tighties, the Corps of Cadets Regimental Band. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and eventually made his way to Huntsville, Alabama where he worked on the design of the Saturn V rocket at NASA. Later, he went to work for the DOD which transitioned into a job in West Germany. After many wonderful years living and traveling through western Europe, Thomas and his family returned to Huntsville where they joined Epworth United Methodist Church. Shortly afterwards, he had the opportunity to move to Kwajalein, Marshall Islands for a few years. He then returned to Huntsville where he continued working in civil service until he retired.



Over his lifetime, Thomas enjoyed many different activities such as fixing up cars, ice skating, bowling, golf and going on epic vacations throughout the United States. He also loved a great steak dinner and many wonderful friends.



Survivors include his daughter, Rebecca Barnes (Bobby); sister, Jean Williams (John); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Blevins Diggs, and his parents.



Visitation was held Friday, March 25, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Berryhill Funeral Home. Services were held at 2:30 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church with Pastor Peter von Herrmann officiating followed by burial at Maple Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church.



Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 30, 2022.