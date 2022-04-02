Menu
Thomas Sexton
Thomas Sexton

June 28, 1932 - March 28, 2022

MARION, Va.

Thomas Walker Sexton, age 89, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Ballad hospice House in Bristol, Tenn.

Mr. Sexton was born in Wytheville, Va., to the late Mitchell Walker Sexton and Ella Mae Crouse Sexton and was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Sexton and a grandson, Keith Gear. He was the fifth child of nine and was preceded in death by his siblings, Grover Sexton, Laura Bell Umberger, Elizabeth Kincer, Kathleen Etter, Ethel Jones and Patsy Sue Hensley.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and he was in the famous 101st (Screaming Eagles) Airborne Division. He received the national Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He worked in the Transportation Squadron in Alaska and was an amateur photographer. He played guitar with family gathered around the porch at Granddad's house, enjoyed guns, hunting and fishing and bowling. He was deacon at Maple View Baptist Church for many years. He left his job at Aberdeen Proving Group to be outdoors. He loved his work with heavy equipment and quarry excavation.

Survivors include his children, Deborah Owens, Thomas Daniel Sexton, Juanita and Floyd Wieburg, Kathy and Kevin Bowman, Donald and Nancy Churby, and Denise Ouadda; grandchildren, Billy Street, Andrea and Wesley Poole, Rachel and Mike Smith, Kyle and Jessica Bowman, Jennifer and Michael Guenter; brother, John Sexton; and sister, Josephine Cregger.

Funeral services were held 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Richard Collins officiating. The family received friends Thursday from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air, Md. Full military honors will be rendered.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Sexton family.

Janet Miller
April 1, 2022
May God bless the family in this time of sorrow. Sending up many prayers. God's peace.
Ginny Crockett
Family
March 31, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
March 30, 2022
Condolences to the family. Prayers for all of you.
Cathy Wagner
March 30, 2022
RIP Old Soldier
Carl Day
March 29, 2022
In the years I have known Tom, he was always living and kind. He thought the sun rose in his great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Kitty Ryder
Family
March 29, 2022
