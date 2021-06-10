Menu
Thurman Wray
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Thurman Wray

Thurman Wray, 88, of Floyd, went to his Heavenly Home on June 7, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and faithful wife of nearly 65 years, Bonnie S. Wray; two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Renee Wray of Largo, Fla., and Ricky and Jennifer Wray of Austinville, Va.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Terry and Donald Epperly of Riner, Judy and Robert Reed of Floyd, and Tracy and Bobby Glover of Cumming, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Corine Albert, Mary and Harold Mullins, and Wanda Nolley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charlie and Sette Wray, and Eileen Wray.

He was preceded in death by one grandson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Herman Wray (his twin), Rufus and Glenna Wray, Herbert and Judy Wray, and John Wayne Wray; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Annie and Wilmer Harris, Ruth and Russell Young, R.K. Albert, Vernon Nolley, and Emma Jean Wray.

Thurman was a long time member of New Haven Baptist Church in Floyd. He was employed by Citizens Telephone Co. for 30 ½ years.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the New Haven Baptist Church with Pastor James Cockram, Pastor Leon Wood, and Pastor Allen Agee officiating. Interment will follow in the Jacksonville Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel.

The family would like to extend a special thank you for the care and compassion provided for our loved one by Carilion Clinic Hospice – NRV.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA
Jun
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
New Haven Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.