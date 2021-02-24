Todd Kitts
September 21, 1964 - February 20, 2021
Todd Marshall Kitts, age 56, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was born on September 21, 1964, to the late Fred Lee Jr. and Phyllis Doreen Marshall Kitts. Todd was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Vance Six.
He survived by his wife, Connie Six Kitts of Wytheville; daughter, Kimberly Kirby and fiancé, Roger Lowe, of Elk Creek; grandchildren, Sadie Jo Kirby of Elk Creek, and Andrew Lee Kirby of Elk Creek; mother-in-law, Gladys Six of Smith Hollow; sister and brother-in-law, Wendy and Robert "Doozie" Crigger of Wytheville; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the West End Cemetery with Dean Walters officiating. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
The Kitts family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Feb. 24, 2021.