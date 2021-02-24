Menu
Todd Kitts
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Todd Kitts

September 21, 1964 - February 20, 2021

Todd Marshall Kitts, age 56, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was born on September 21, 1964, to the late Fred Lee Jr. and Phyllis Doreen Marshall Kitts. Todd was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Vance Six.

He survived by his wife, Connie Six Kitts of Wytheville; daughter, Kimberly Kirby and fiancé, Roger Lowe, of Elk Creek; grandchildren, Sadie Jo Kirby of Elk Creek, and Andrew Lee Kirby of Elk Creek; mother-in-law, Gladys Six of Smith Hollow; sister and brother-in-law, Wendy and Robert "Doozie" Crigger of Wytheville; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the West End Cemetery with Dean Walters officiating. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

The Kitts family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
West End Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
My condolences Wendy. I'm sorry for your loss. We had some good times together back in our teens. I only found out Todd had passed a week afterwards when my Aunt Margaret told me.
Rick Shortt
February 28, 2021
RIP Todd.
Mike Hottinger
February 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you...so sorry for your loss. We love you
Roger and Linda Stilwell
February 24, 2021
