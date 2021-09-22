Menu
Tommie E. Dodson
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
Tommie E. Dodson

September 10, 1947 - September 17, 2021

Tommie E. Dodson, 74, of Ceres, Va., passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. He was born September 10, 1947 in Scottsville, Va., the son of the late Elmer William and Willie Elizabeth Adcock Dodson.

Tommie was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Bland American Legion Post # 20. He was a route man for Pepsi. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and was a fan of Dale Earnhardt. He enjoyed watching western movies.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Elmer ("Jr") Dodson Jr., a sister, Kristie Dodson, his father-in-law, and his sisters-in-law, Becky Hall and Nancy Harner.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 49 years, Linda Harner Dodson; his sons and daughter-in-law, Jeffery Dodson and Danny and Sheri Dodson; his grandchildren, Madyson Dodson and Cody Dodson; his siblings, Darlene, Norman and very special sister, Dale; his mother-in-law, Ellen Sue Harner; his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Judy and Gary Simms, Bill Harner and Wade Hall; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends, too many to list.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September, 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Mechanicsburg Cemetery with Pastor Delisa Hammons officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Bland American Legion Post #20 and Bland VFW Post #7969.

The Dodson family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mechanicsburg Cemetery
VA
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending Prayers and hugs I am sorry for your loss. Tommie was a great cousin he always spoke what he thought and even joked with us. We will miss you and we love you. I didn't get to say goodbye but want you to know you are in our thoughts. Love you. Love you Linda and all the family.
John and Binnie and family
September 22, 2021
Larry, Nancy & Tori Wolfe
September 20, 2021
All The Wolfes of Lorton
September 20, 2021
My condolences. So sorry for your family's loss.
Margaret Bowles
Acquaintance
September 19, 2021
Thinking of you, Linda. May God comfort you and your family. Love and prayers.
Judy and Bob Shepherd
Friend
September 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My hair and and I lived across the street from Tom and Linda in Springfield, VA for a little while and got to know them and enjoy their company. They were great neighbors!
May fond memories sustain you.

Stella and Ira Steinman
Neighbor
September 19, 2021
Uncle Tommie was the best guy anyone could have as a friend. He could always make people laugh and laugh with others. I will miss him dearly . I just wish Tyler had gotten to know you better because you had alot of awesome stories to tell and share . Love ❤ Holly and Tyler
Holly Hall
Family
September 19, 2021
Dont know how I'm going to make it without our talks and knowing I could always call on you. It was so hard to let you go and say goodbye. We always ended our phone calls with I love you. I LOVE YOU TOMMIE you are such a good brother and will forever miss you but your always in my heart. ❤❤❤❤❤❤



Dale Dodson Gorham
Sister
September 19, 2021
My condolences! Prayers, hugs, and love to the family.
Jamie Lacy
Family
September 18, 2021
