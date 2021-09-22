Tommie E. Dodson
September 10, 1947 - September 17, 2021
Tommie E. Dodson, 74, of Ceres, Va., passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. He was born September 10, 1947 in Scottsville, Va., the son of the late Elmer William and Willie Elizabeth Adcock Dodson.
Tommie was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Bland American Legion Post # 20. He was a route man for Pepsi. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and was a fan of Dale Earnhardt. He enjoyed watching western movies.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Elmer ("Jr") Dodson Jr., a sister, Kristie Dodson, his father-in-law, and his sisters-in-law, Becky Hall and Nancy Harner.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 49 years, Linda Harner Dodson; his sons and daughter-in-law, Jeffery Dodson and Danny and Sheri Dodson; his grandchildren, Madyson Dodson and Cody Dodson; his siblings, Darlene, Norman and very special sister, Dale; his mother-in-law, Ellen Sue Harner; his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Judy and Gary Simms, Bill Harner and Wade Hall; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends, too many to list.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September, 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Mechanicsburg Cemetery with Pastor Delisa Hammons officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Bland American Legion Post #20 and Bland VFW Post #7969.
The Dodson family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 22, 2021.