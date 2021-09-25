Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tove Barker
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Tove Barker

March 19, 1938 - September 20, 2021

MARION, Va.

Tove Elisabeth Barker, age 83, passed away on Monday September 20, 2021, at her home in Marion. Tove was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, and was preceded in death by her parents, Gunnar and Dagmar Høyer and her husband, Jackie Barker.

Survivors include, her sister, Inge Hein of Copenhagen, Denmark; her brother, Bent Jensen of Copenhagen, Denmark; her children, Tina Barker and Dolly Coleman, Carol and Ron Parsons, and Annette and Bill Shuler; grandchildren, Kara, Matthew, Caleb, Morgan, Lindsey, and Brady; five great-grandchildren; and special friends and caregivers Jeannette and Selena.

She was a member of the Ebenezer Lutheran Church and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Tove was a superb athlete, student and an exceptional swimmer. She enjoyed golf, tennis, jogging, cross stitching and playing bridge with friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of SWVA for the care given to Tove during this time.

Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church with Pastor Kayla Keilholtz officiating. Entombment followed in the church columbarium. The family received friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to services.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Ebenezer Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1799, Marion, VA 24354, or to Hospice of SWVA, 600 West Ridge Road, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Barker family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Ebenezer Lutheran Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
I apologize in being derelict with the timing of this message. Tove was such an enormous influence on my daughter, Marshall, in her friendship with Kara. I could never underestimate the power she exuded of being a strong, independent woman. These qualities are of the contemporary woman, traits my daughter Marshall, had reinforced from her parents, but so importantly from parents & grandparents like Tove. I will always be grateful for Tove´s tremendous influence on my daughter, to be who she is, to be comfortable in her skin. God bless her and her girls. Thank you, Tove.
Mary Lynn Hammer
Friend
April 6, 2022
To Carol, Annette, Tina, my sincere condolences for the loss of your mother. I always remember her smiling and she never missed an opportunity to give me a hug. She was beautiful inside and out.
Debbie Montgomery (Whisman)
October 8, 2021
Tina, Carol, Annette and family: please except my deepest condolences for your loss. May your many fond memories help you cope through this difficult time. God Bless!
John Hendrick
Friend
September 25, 2021
She was such a sweet lady God bless the family So sorry for your loss
Beverly Jones
Acquaintance
September 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Julie Kelly
Friend
September 23, 2021
You were very special to me and selena we love you mrs tova you and Jack are always in our hearts ❤
Jeannette and selena
Friend
September 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ed, Lori and Brianna Hagy
Friend
September 22, 2021
Tove will always be remembered for her sweet smile and gentle spirit. Prayers and hugs for all of her family.
We will remember her always.
LINDA DIAZ
Friend
September 21, 2021
Carol, Annette, Tina, so sorry to hear of your Mother passing. Our heart goes out to you all during this sad time. I enjoyed many a golf game with your Mother and she always kept us laughing. She was a dear lady and will be missed by all who knew her.
Marvin (Gene) & Louise Leslie
Friend
September 21, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you, Carol, Annette and Tina regarding the passing of your beautiful mom. Prayers for all of you.
Ginger Fabrizio
Friend
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results