I apologize in being derelict with the timing of this message. Tove was such an enormous influence on my daughter, Marshall, in her friendship with Kara. I could never underestimate the power she exuded of being a strong, independent woman. These qualities are of the contemporary woman, traits my daughter Marshall, had reinforced from her parents, but so importantly from parents & grandparents like Tove. I will always be grateful for Tove´s tremendous influence on my daughter, to be who she is, to be comfortable in her skin. God bless her and her girls. Thank you, Tove.

Mary Lynn Hammer Friend April 6, 2022