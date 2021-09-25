Tove Barker
March 19, 1938 - September 20, 2021
MARION, Va.
Tove Elisabeth Barker, age 83, passed away on Monday September 20, 2021, at her home in Marion. Tove was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, and was preceded in death by her parents, Gunnar and Dagmar Høyer and her husband, Jackie Barker.
Survivors include, her sister, Inge Hein of Copenhagen, Denmark; her brother, Bent Jensen of Copenhagen, Denmark; her children, Tina Barker and Dolly Coleman, Carol and Ron Parsons, and Annette and Bill Shuler; grandchildren, Kara, Matthew, Caleb, Morgan, Lindsey, and Brady; five great-grandchildren; and special friends and caregivers Jeannette and Selena.
She was a member of the Ebenezer Lutheran Church and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Tove was a superb athlete, student and an exceptional swimmer. She enjoyed golf, tennis, jogging, cross stitching and playing bridge with friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of SWVA for the care given to Tove during this time.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church with Pastor Kayla Keilholtz officiating. Entombment followed in the church columbarium. The family received friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to services.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Ebenezer Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1799, Marion, VA 24354, or to Hospice of SWVA, 600 West Ridge Road, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Barker family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 25, 2021.