Velma Mae Reed Townley
Velma Mae Reed Townley, 95, of Floyd, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 13, 2021, with her children by her side.
Velma was a humble, Christian woman who loved her family and always put them first. Velma worked many years at Floyd Garment Factory before retiring to take care of her mother. Velma was a lifelong member of Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren.
She was the daughter of the late Walter Sidney Reed and Amanda Ellen Keith Reed. She is also preceded by her husband of 56 years, Sanford Reed Townley; brothers and sisters, Edna Bishop, Elvin Reed, Ima Cannaday, Elsie Dudley, and Melvin Reed; and special friend, Laureen Reed.
Survivors include her children, Sandra and Tom Vaughn, Shirley McKinney, Sam and Loretta Townley, and Joan Townley; seven grandchildren, Lynn Coffey, Tina Vaughn, Sharon Quesenberry, John Vaughn, Wynn Boone, Deanna Johnston, and Autumn Garofola; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Velma Reed and Nell Townley; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Mattie Harris.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren with Pastor Richard Thomas and Pastor Marvin Wade officiating. Interment will follow in the Beaver Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the church.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 17, 2021.