Vergie Louise Cook Reedy
Vergie Louise Cook Reedy, age 92, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born in W.Va. on September 4, 1928, the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Cook and Mary Jane Coleman Cook and was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert James Reedy and a daughter, Dorine Patricia Miller.
She is survived by a daughter, Aralene F. Childers of Rural Retreat; son, Arlen Cook of Lebanon, Va.; grandchildren, Jimmy Childers and his children, Nicholas Childers, Bryan Childers, and Brandon Childers; Shannon Dillow and her daughter, Madison Dillow, Tommy Miller and his children, Shawn Miller and Jasmine Miller, Greg Cook and Eric Cook; brother, Frank Cook of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family interment will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Reedy family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 4, 2020.