Virginia Rose Hudson
Virginia Rose Hudson, age 89, of Austinville, Va., the Poplar Camp Community passed away on Wednesday September 29, 2021. She was born on March 21, 1932, in Wythe County, Va., the daughter of the late Malcolm R. and Elva Ogle Rose, in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Hudson; an infant daughter, Jennifer Hudson, and several sisters and brothers.
Virginia is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Kenny Smith of Draper Va., and Elva "Sissy" and Roger Crigger of Wytheville, Va.; three sons and daughters-in-law, Garry and Pat Hudson and Doug and Joy Hudson, all of Dublin, Va., and Pip Hudson of Austinville, Va.; a sister, Francis Pierce of Independence, Va.; a brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Janice Rose of Max Meadows, Va.; eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and many extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Sunday October 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Reese Funeral Home Chapel, the family will receive friends at the Reese Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow the service in the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences & expressions of sympathy can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
, the Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va. is serving the Hudson family.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 2, 2021.