Virginia Rose Hudson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Reese Funeral Home - Austinville
2214 Austinville Road
Austinville, VA
Virginia Rose Hudson

Virginia Rose Hudson, age 89, of Austinville, Va., the Poplar Camp Community passed away on Wednesday September 29, 2021. She was born on March 21, 1932, in Wythe County, Va., the daughter of the late Malcolm R. and Elva Ogle Rose, in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Hudson; an infant daughter, Jennifer Hudson, and several sisters and brothers.

Virginia is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Kenny Smith of Draper Va., and Elva "Sissy" and Roger Crigger of Wytheville, Va.; three sons and daughters-in-law, Garry and Pat Hudson and Doug and Joy Hudson, all of Dublin, Va., and Pip Hudson of Austinville, Va.; a sister, Francis Pierce of Independence, Va.; a brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Janice Rose of Max Meadows, Va.; eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and many extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held Sunday October 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Reese Funeral Home Chapel, the family will receive friends at the Reese Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow the service in the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences & expressions of sympathy can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com, the Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va. is serving the Hudson family.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Reese Funeral Home - Austinville
2214 Austinville Road, Austinville, VA
Oct
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Reese Funeral Home - Austinville
2214 Austinville Road, Austinville, VA
I'm so sorry for the loss of your mother. I always enjoyed being with her.
Evona Jessup
Friend
October 3, 2021
