Wallace P. "Pat" Richardson
FUNERAL HOME
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA
Wallace P. "Pat" Richardson

June 11, 1951 - January 6, 2022

Wallace P. "Pat" Richardson Jr., age 70, of Woodlawn, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the SECU Hospice Center in Yadkinville, North Carolina.

Pat was born on June 11, 1951, in Wytheville, Virginia, to Wallace Patrick and Ruby Hoback Richardson Sr.

Pat was a Sergeant in the USAF 1970-1978 and served two terms in Vietnam. He was enlisted in the VA Army National Guard 1983-1986 in Pulaski, Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia B. Richardson of Woodlawn, Virginia; daughter, Cindy Carrier of Bluff City, Tennessee; stepdaughter and husband, Jennifer and Danny Tate of Rural Retreat, Virginia; special step-grandson and wife, Michael and Emily Arnold of Hillsville, Virginia; step-grandsons, Daniel Tate and Rusty Tate of Rural Retreat, Virginia; step-granddaughter and husband, Heather and Alex Brooks of Rural Retreat, Virginia; two step-great-grandsons.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 2 p.m. at the Crooked Creek Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by the Hillsville VFW Post 1115. The family respectfully request no flowers please and donations may be made to the Forest Oak Christian Church or the Crooked Creek Cemetery Fund.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Crooked Creek Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We hate to hear of Pat’s passing. He has been Adam’s neighbor for the last 15 years. We are praying for Claudia and the rest of the family. Love to you all.
Andrea and Adam Smith
Friend
January 9, 2022
Sorry for your loss. Talked to Wallace on the cb radio never got to meet him but was always a very nice person on radio
Bobby (Blue ) Byrd
Friend
January 8, 2022
Sorry for your loss.Praying God will give all comfort.
Vic & Ann Redding
Family
January 8, 2022
