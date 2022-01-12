Wallace P. "Pat" Richardson



June 11, 1951 - January 6, 2022



Wallace P. "Pat" Richardson Jr., age 70, of Woodlawn, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the SECU Hospice Center in Yadkinville, North Carolina.



Pat was born on June 11, 1951, in Wytheville, Virginia, to Wallace Patrick and Ruby Hoback Richardson Sr.



Pat was a Sergeant in the USAF 1970-1978 and served two terms in Vietnam. He was enlisted in the VA Army National Guard 1983-1986 in Pulaski, Virginia.



He is survived by his wife, Claudia B. Richardson of Woodlawn, Virginia; daughter, Cindy Carrier of Bluff City, Tennessee; stepdaughter and husband, Jennifer and Danny Tate of Rural Retreat, Virginia; special step-grandson and wife, Michael and Emily Arnold of Hillsville, Virginia; step-grandsons, Daniel Tate and Rusty Tate of Rural Retreat, Virginia; step-granddaughter and husband, Heather and Alex Brooks of Rural Retreat, Virginia; two step-great-grandsons.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 2 p.m. at the Crooked Creek Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by the Hillsville VFW Post 1115. The family respectfully request no flowers please and donations may be made to the Forest Oak Christian Church or the Crooked Creek Cemetery Fund.



Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 12, 2022.