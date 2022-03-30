Walter Vance "Butch" Griffitts, II
October 19, 1945 - March 24, 2022
MARION, Va.
Walter Vance "Butch" Griffitts II, age 76, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Butch was a devoted father who worked hard and traveled the country with his children. He was a great example of hard work, love of family and country. He proudly served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home he joined the I.B.E.W. and was an electrician all over the country. He briefly worked for the National Parks & Recreation Services. He had great friends, a loving family and Butch lived a great life. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandy Ann Griffitts; and parents, Walter and Blanche Griffitts.
Butch is survived by his sons, Walter Vance Griffitts, III and wife, Dawn, of Pasco, Wash., Alan Wayne Griffitts and wife, Elda Garcia, of Lakeland, Fla., and Elick Griffitts and wife, Tiffany of Marion, Va.; sister, Jeanette Peel and husband, Dennis, of Lakeland, Fla.; brother, William "Billy" Chaney of Homestead, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Cory Griffitts of Titusville, Fla., Alan Griffitts Jr. of Lakeland, Fla., Liliana, Tristan and Reya Griffitts of Marion, Va., and Jessica and Shana Griffitts of Pasco, Wash.; great-grandson, Reed Osgood of Pasco, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, at Pugh Cemetery, 1463 Teas Road, Sugar Grove, VA 24375, at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Kenny Price officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Funeral Honors Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667.
To share memories of Walter Vance "Butch" Griffitts II, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
.
Care for Butch's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 30, 2022.