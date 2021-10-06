Wanda Hall Grubb
January 20, 1948 - October 2, 2021
Wanda Faye Hall Grubb, age 73, of Wytheville, passed away on Saturday October 2, 2021. She was born in Wythe County, on January 20, 1948, to the late Reggie Hall and Florence Arnold. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Grubb and brother, James Randall Hall.
Survivors include her three daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Grubb and Anthony of Speedwell, Carolyn Cameron and Jim of Wytheville, Diane Bowers and Stuart of Wytheville; her son, Daniel Grubb and Monique of Bluefield, W.Va.,; seven grandchildren, James, Adam, Michael, Jim Bob, Charity, Gaige and Lucas; seven great-grandchildren, Elvira, Aydren, James, Jr., Saverah, Ezerial, Lettie and James III; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Patty Hall of Wytheville; and special friend, Ruby Reed.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Grubb Funeral Home with the Patricia Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Zion Church Cemetery in Speedwell. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
The Grubb family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 6, 2021.