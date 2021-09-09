Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Warren C. Cox
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Warren C. Cox

Warren C. Cox, 64 of Willis, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, due to health complications. He was born on December 3, 1956, to the late Bud and Reen Cox.

Warren "Bo" was the beloved husband and soul mate of Ann for 13 years, treasured dad of his daughters, Angie Edmondson and husband Matt, and Amanda Lester; loving Paw Paw and Grandpa of Peyton, William and Warren Brooks, Seldon Gilmore, Ryan, Cameron, Jonathan, and Jeremiah Edmondson; brother to Lloyd Cox (Becky), Eldon Cox (Leslie), and Christine Benson (John); and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

Bo was an amazing man who loved his family and friends. He was a member of Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren since 2011. He loved wood working and nature. I know this is a trail that you are walking now…we love you so much and you will be missed so very much, but we will carry you in our hearts down all our trails.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, in the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren with Pastor Marvin Wade officiating. Interment will follow in the Irenia Mayberry Cox Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren
VA
Sep
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Maberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
David Hendrix
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results