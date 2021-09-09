Warren C. Cox
Warren C. Cox, 64 of Willis, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, due to health complications. He was born on December 3, 1956, to the late Bud and Reen Cox.
Warren "Bo" was the beloved husband and soul mate of Ann for 13 years, treasured dad of his daughters, Angie Edmondson and husband Matt, and Amanda Lester; loving Paw Paw and Grandpa of Peyton, William and Warren Brooks, Seldon Gilmore, Ryan, Cameron, Jonathan, and Jeremiah Edmondson; brother to Lloyd Cox (Becky), Eldon Cox (Leslie), and Christine Benson (John); and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
Bo was an amazing man who loved his family and friends. He was a member of Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren since 2011. He loved wood working and nature. I know this is a trail that you are walking now…we love you so much and you will be missed so very much, but we will carry you in our hearts down all our trails.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, in the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren with Pastor Marvin Wade officiating. Interment will follow in the Irenia Mayberry Cox Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 9, 2021.