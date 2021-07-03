Warren R. Thompson



March 16, 1926 - June 30, 2021



Warren R. Thompson, 95, of Fort Chiswell, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Carrington Place, Wytheville. He was born in Bland County, Virginia, on March 16, 1926, to the late Gray Cecil and Lelia Umbarger Thompson.



Survivors include one daughter, Teresa and husband, David Corvin, of Wytheville, Va.; and two sons and daughters-in-law, Spider and Rhonda Thompson of Statesville, N.C., and John and Lisa Thompson of Grahams Forge, Va. Eight grandchildren also survive, David and Meghan Corvin, Daniel Corvin and girlfriend, Britt Blair, Deidre and Ritchie Gibbs, Deanna Corvin and boyfriend, Anthony Vaught, Jarred and Amanda Thompson, Jonathan Thompson, and Emily Thompson.



His wife Audrey Ardith Parks Thompson preceded him in death. Warren was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Gray Thompson; his sister, Anna Lee Fisher; two brothers, Arch and Raymond Thompson; brothers-in-law, Carl Fisher, James Alderman, Wayne Parks, Joe Parks, and Bobby Parks; and sisters-in-law, Nola and Alice Parks.



Also surviving include eight great-grandchildren, Molly Michele Corvin, David Andrew "Andy" Corvin III, Dawson Wayne Slate, Davin Chase Slate, Lexie Ann Vaught, Madeleine Delaney Mae Gibbs, Katheryn D'Lynn Gibbs, and Solomon Gray Thompson; one sister, Josephine Alderman; one sister-in-law, Linda Parks, several nieces, nephews and close friends.



Warren served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954 and received an honorable discharge. He worked for the U.S Postal Service for 27 Years retiring in 1989. Warren was a life -time member of the Max Meadows Ruritan Club, and a Member of the American Legion Post 9. He was a long time member of the Fort Chiswell Booster club and an avid Fort Chiswell sports fan. Warren was also a member of the Wythe County Democratic Party.



Funeral services will be held at the Barnett's Funeral Home on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. The Reverend Jim Bangle and Dr. Brian Alderman will conduct services. Graveside services will be held at West End Cemetery with American Legion Post 9 conducting military rights. The family received family and friends at the Barnett Funeral Chapel on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m.



The family is in the care of the Barnett Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.



Published by SWVA Today on Jul. 3, 2021.