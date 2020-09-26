Wayne Woodrow Grubb
Wayne Woodrow Grubb, 83, of Crockett, passed away at home on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
He was born in Wythe County, son of the late William Woodrow "Tom" Grubb and Lucille Tarter Grubb. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 1/2 years, Shirley Fielder Grubb and brothers, Byron, Richard and Douglas.
Wayne was a well known and respected dairy farmer, owner of Grubb Dairy Farm. He along with sons, Johnny and Ronnie spent countless hours doing what he loved.
Survivors include three sons, Bobby and Lynda Grubb of Rural Retreat, Johnny and Pam Grubb of Crockett, and Ronnie and Sara Grubb of Rural Retreat; one daughter, Gina and Randy Lyall of Crockett; brother-in-law, Bruce Fielder of Rural Retreat; and sister-in-law, Frances Hackler of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; nine grandchildren, Lori and Chris Guy, Dana and Jeff Carrico, Allen Grubb, Aaron Grubb, Jessica and Glenn Puckett, Kayla and Gene Fields, Kelly and Steven Wards, Lukas Lyall, Ryan and Kelsey Lyall; 18 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Madilyn, Ava, Lyric, Clayton, Lilly, Layne, J.T. , Rylee, Addison, Allden, Taelor, Darrion, Elijah, Parker, Presley, Ryder, and Karsyn; and two foster grandchildren, Tristan and Isaac.
A special thank you to Wythe Hospice and caregivers, Debbie Coldiron and Bob Stoots for the wonderful care they provided.
Friends and family are welcome to visit the residence at anytime. The inurnment will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Grubb family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
.