Welby Alton Cockram
Welby Alton Cockram, 93 of Floyd, went to be with his Lord and Savior in his heavenly home on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Preceding him in death are his son, Steven Cockram; granddaughter, Leah Goff; daughters-in-law, Marcia Cockram and Penny Cockram; parents, Pearl and Lissie Cockram; brothers, Raymond, Eugene, Randolph, and Tommy; and sisters, Myrtle and Linda.
Welby worked most of his adult life as a timber cutter by trade and up until the past couple of years did lawn care after retiring from the timber business. He has been a caretaker of the Lee Cemetery for over 50 years where many special family and friends have been laid to rest. He enjoyed NASCAR races and always pulled for the Ford. He cared deeply for his friends, family, and neighbors, always willing to offer a helping hand anyway he could. Welby was always a hard-worker but also enjoyed playing jokes and simply spending time with others. He was a kind, humble man who it was important to him that those around him felt welcomed, loved, and cared for.
He was a treasured husband to his wife of 72 years, Patsy Quarles Compton Cockram; a loving dad to his children, Gary (Jeanette) Cockram, Philip Cockram, Joel (Beth) Cockram, and Jennifer (Stacy) Goff; grandpa to his grandchildren, Joan (Bruce) Ferrier, Denise (Tommy) Price, Bethany (Brandon) Williams, and Lissie Goff; and great-grandchildren, Garret Price, Sidney Price, and Avalyn Williams; brother, Freeman Cockram; sisters, Corine Belcher, Betty Joyce Hawkes, Elaine Harris, and Loretta Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews and special friends he called family.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin and Pastor Stan Hawkins officiating. Interment followed in the Lee Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lee Cemetery or to Duncans Chapel Church of the Brethren in Welby's memory.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 16, 2021.