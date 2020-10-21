Wendy Harms Grose
December 12, 1953 - October 15, 2020
Wendy Harms Grose died peacefully at home on Thursday, October 15, 2020, with her beloved husband by her side.
Wendy was a devoted Christian, dedicated prayer warrior, and a faithful witness to Christ. Her faith never wavered, even through her brief but savage battle with ALS. She would constantly say, "either way this ends, I win." She was an active member of St. Paul UMC in Wytheville, Va. and cherished her fellowship with the ladies of the YANSY Sisterhood. She enjoyed her career and the friendships she forged with her co-workers during the sixteen years she worked at Blue Ridge Cancer Care at Pulaski Hospital. Wendy enjoyed gardening and camping and coffee and shopping. She loved her family and her dogs and cat. Vivacious and outgoing, Wendy lived her life fully with a style and a panache uniquely hers.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Harty Harms of Michigan and her parents, Hartwig and Elsie Harms of Naples, Florida.
She is survived by her loving husband of eighteen years, Bill Grose of Wytheville, Va.; her sister, Christine and husband, Richard Paganes of Naples, Florida; her brother, Mark Harms of Naples, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 330 Church St, Wytheville, VA 24382. A brief outdoor reception will follow at Franklin St. House adjacent to the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations sent to the Richard S. Dart ALS Clinic at the University of Virginia. Checks can be made payable to "UVA Health Systems." (Please be sure to write "ALS Clinic" in the memo portion.) Checks should be mailed to: UVA Health System Development Office, PO Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908.
She lives again, she lives in eternal peace with Jesus.
Yes Wendy, you won!
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
