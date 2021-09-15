William "Max" Ricky Anderson
June 1, 1965 - September 10, 2021
William "Max" Ricky Anderson, 65, of Louisburg, N.C., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was born June 1, 1956 to the late Bailey Anderson III and Mary Neva Patton.
Max was an original Dallas, Texas native which contributed to his love of his Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns. His loving family did not hold that against him. He enjoyed an assortment of music and could be heard for miles putting his singing talents to use. When he wasn't singing, you could find him at a car show or watching an auto channel, sharing his vast knowledge with his son, Alex. He was the epitome of cheerful, sarcastic, loving, and supportive all wrapped in one. Max will be remembered as the always smiling and most positive cheerleader and supporter for several people.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 21 years, Glenda Anderson; his son and significant other, Alexander Anderson and Molly Deacon; his daughter and son-in-law, Gabrielle and Lee Bailey; four grandsons, Carter, Dakota, Taylor and River Bailey; his brother and sisters-in-law, Bob and Barbara Anderson and Rebecca Conley; and two nieces, Mystic and Jennifer.
Per his wishes, Max has been cremated and there will be no services.
Locally, the Anderson family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 15, 2021.