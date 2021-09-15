Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Ricky "Max" Anderson
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
William "Max" Ricky Anderson

June 1, 1965 - September 10, 2021

William "Max" Ricky Anderson, 65, of Louisburg, N.C., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was born June 1, 1956 to the late Bailey Anderson III and Mary Neva Patton.

Max was an original Dallas, Texas native which contributed to his love of his Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns. His loving family did not hold that against him. He enjoyed an assortment of music and could be heard for miles putting his singing talents to use. When he wasn't singing, you could find him at a car show or watching an auto channel, sharing his vast knowledge with his son, Alex. He was the epitome of cheerful, sarcastic, loving, and supportive all wrapped in one. Max will be remembered as the always smiling and most positive cheerleader and supporter for several people.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 21 years, Glenda Anderson; his son and significant other, Alexander Anderson and Molly Deacon; his daughter and son-in-law, Gabrielle and Lee Bailey; four grandsons, Carter, Dakota, Taylor and River Bailey; his brother and sisters-in-law, Bob and Barbara Anderson and Rebecca Conley; and two nieces, Mystic and Jennifer.

Per his wishes, Max has been cremated and there will be no services.

Locally, the Anderson family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Glenda I am so sorry for your loss. You will be in my prayers !
Kim Taylor
October 1, 2021
Glenda my heart is broken to learn of your loss. I am praying for peace to bring comfort and courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. Love you Glenda!
Ashley Luck
Coworker
September 14, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Max's passing. My prayers to your family. I still giggle when I think about him singing "Crazy Train" during one of our meetings. My kind of guy! Love to you and your family.
Matt Baker
Friend
September 14, 2021
Sending love, thoughts, and prayers to you and your family during this difficult time. Mary Ivers
Mary Ivers
Friend
September 13, 2021
I am so saddened for Glenda, Alex and Gabrielle. Max was definitely a character and will always be so fondly remembered as the man who knew no stranger and could make anyone feel welcome. His sense.of humor and his sarcasm have made me laugh til my sides hurt. What an awesome guy. My prayers are with his family left behind. I hope all of your memories and knowing how very much he loved u guys will bring comfort in the days ahead. I am just so very sorry. Enjoy the view Max! I will see you on the streets of gold ❤
Lisa Saever
Friend
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results