William David Crockett Jr.
April 29, 1948 - November 26, 2020
William David Crockett Jr., age 72, of Wytheville, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was the son of the late William David and Jean Raper Crockett.
William is survived by his brother, Lewis W. Crockett of Wytheville; special cousin, Eugenia M. Rowe of Vienna, Va., other extended family.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the West End Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 2, 2020.