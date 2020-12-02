Menu
William David Crockett Jr.
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
William David Crockett Jr.

April 29, 1948 - November 26, 2020

William David Crockett Jr., age 72, of Wytheville, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was the son of the late William David and Jean Raper Crockett.

William is survived by his brother, Lewis W. Crockett of Wytheville; special cousin, Eugenia M. Rowe of Vienna, Va., other extended family.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the West End Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA 24382-2510
