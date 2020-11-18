William David "Bill" Leedy
February 1, 1946 - November 13, 2020
William David "Bill" Leedy, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Wythe County, on February 1, 1946, to the late John Elmer Sr. and Frankie Martin Leedy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John E. Leedy Jr.
Bill is a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served in the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he married Charlene in 1970. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. They were inseparable and shared a love that few have the privilege of knowing. They were truly best friends. He thought the world of his daughter, Lisa and looked forward to her visits and calls. She was always there for him with whatever he needed from computer questions to how to use his phone. He and Charlene owned Bob-B-Market for more than 30 years. Through the years they made many lifelong friends of their customers whom they shared many laughs and memories with. He was known for his sense of humor and always laughing and joking with their customers. Bill also spent many years playing guitar in local bands. He had a love for music which he shared with his grandson, Troy. The joy Troy brought to his life was immeasurable. He spent countless hours teaching Troy to play guitar, fish, do handy work and going out to eat.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Charlene Crigger Leedy; daughter, Melissa "Lisa" and Christopher Carter, and special grandson, Troy Gamblin, all of Wytheville. He is also survived by two sisters, Becky Fields and Donna and Dee Stroupe of Wytheville; brother, Marty and Janet Leedy of Bristol, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Mike and Donna Crigger; sister-in-law, Polly and Charlie Whitaker; special niece, Theresa Crigger and good friend, Richard Martin, and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel. The family received friends Tuesday from 4 p.m. until service time. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at West End Cemetery. The family asks that condolences be made by phone or text due to the increasing spread of COVID-19. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 18, 2020.