William "Ed" Kirk
October 8, 1940 - June 25, 2021
MARION, Va.
William "Ed" Kirk, age 80, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at his home in Marion, Va.
Ed was born in Sugar Grove, Va., to the late Roby and Winnie Brooks Kirk. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Dallas Kirk and wife, Maxine and Joe Kirk. Ed served his country and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He dedicated his life to truck driving and working on cars. Ed drove for J. Earl Keys, A. Duie Pyle, and Brunswick trucking. He drove the #70 car for Lincoln Speedway in Pa., and the #88 car at Wythe Raceway. Ed also owned and operated a go cart operation in Slab Town, Sugar Grove. Later in life, Ed was local mechanic for the Town of Marion.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Carrico Kirk; sister, Nancy Gollehon; sister-in-law, Joyce Kirk; nieces, Kim Shallcross and husband, Rick and Karen Gollehon; nephew, Gordon Kirk; brothers-in-law, John Carrico, Ronald Carrico and wife, Rosemary, and Steve Carrico and wife, Jodi; and a special sister-in-law and caregiver, Martha Carrico.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Darrell Pickle officiating. Interment will follow in the Kirk Family Cemetery with full military honors rendered by the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Kirk family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 26, 2021.