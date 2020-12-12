Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Bill McAllister
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
William McAllister

June 26, 1932 - December 7, 2020

William "Bill" Watson McAllister, age 88, of Wytheville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. He spent his last few years living at Carrington Place in Wytheville.

Bill was born in Wytheville on June 26, 1932. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew McAllister Jr.; his mother, Beulah Houseman McAllister; his brothers, Carter, Sanders, Howard, Bascom, Charles, and Lindbergh; and his sisters, Helen McAllister Cline, and Virginia McAllister Hughes.

A proud veteran having served in the United States Navy, he moved to New York City after his naval tour and worked for McGraw Hill Publishing until he retired. Bill had friends all over. For a few years after retirement, he would spend his summers in Wytheville and his winters in Puerto Rico.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews and his good friend, Darrell St. Clair.

Bill was a long-time member of West End United Methodist Church.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the West End Cemetery in Wytheville with The Reverend Joe Mack Taylor officiating. Covid-19 restriction will apply. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The McAllister family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home Wytheville, Va.

Grubb Funeral Home

215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA 24382

Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
West End Cemetery
Wytheville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grubb Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Uncle Bill will be truly missed. He was the only brother and sister of Charles Andrew McAllister, my dad, I had the pleasure of meeting.
Charles B. McAllister
December 13, 2020
For many years Bill organized our family reunions. Rest in peace.
Gayle McAllister Dix
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results