William McAllister
June 26, 1932 - December 7, 2020
William "Bill" Watson McAllister, age 88, of Wytheville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. He spent his last few years living at Carrington Place in Wytheville.
Bill was born in Wytheville on June 26, 1932. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew McAllister Jr.; his mother, Beulah Houseman McAllister; his brothers, Carter, Sanders, Howard, Bascom, Charles, and Lindbergh; and his sisters, Helen McAllister Cline, and Virginia McAllister Hughes.
A proud veteran having served in the United States Navy, he moved to New York City after his naval tour and worked for McGraw Hill Publishing until he retired. Bill had friends all over. For a few years after retirement, he would spend his summers in Wytheville and his winters in Puerto Rico.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews and his good friend, Darrell St. Clair.
Bill was a long-time member of West End United Methodist Church.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the West End Cemetery in Wytheville with The Reverend Joe Mack Taylor officiating. Covid-19 restriction will apply. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
. The McAllister family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home Wytheville, Va.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA 24382
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 12, 2020.